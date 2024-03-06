The US Navy is preparing to receive its first San Antonio-class amphibious assault ship type LPD in its Flight II version.

On March 4, HII’s Ingalls Shipbuilding Division announced that it had hired a new Richard M. McCool Jr. Completed acceptance testing of Type LPD (Landing Platform Dock) Amphibious Assault Ship (LPD 29). In that sense, the Ingalls test and test team, together with the United States Navy, conducted tests in the Gulf of Mexico area, among others, to operate the ship at full power.

Richard M. Construction of McCool Jr. (LPD 29), the first ship of the Flight II version and ship number 13 of the United States Navy’s San Antonio class, began in 2018. Years later, in January 2022, the transport vessel was launched to begin sea trials and associated systems.

Richard M. McCool Jr. is considered a “transition ship” which will combine the current San Antonio class design with future San Antonio class ships Flight II. Its construction incorporates design improvements, as well as a new command and control system. LPD Flight II is a next-generation amphibious ship that will replace the Whidbey Island (LSD 41) and Harper’s Ferry (LSD 49) class dock landing ships.

The ship in question completed sea trials in the first days of February, where it underwent tests in the Gulf of Mexico to evaluate all systems. Now the final finishing touches are left on the ship before it is delivered to the United States. Navy in the coming weeks.

Ingalls Shipbuilding has delivered 12 San Antonio-class vessels and currently has three LPDs under construction, including the Richard M. McCool Jr. (LPD 29), includes the latest transit ship; Harrisburg (LPD 30), 1st LPD Flight II; and Pittsburgh (LPD 31). Ingalls was also awarded a modification contract in March 2023 to procure the detailed design and construction of Philadelphia (LPD 32), the 16th ship of the San Antonio class and the third LPD Flight II.

*Photographs: HII.

