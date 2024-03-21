Fashion: These swimsuits are becoming all the rage this summer

Summer is fast approaching and you may already have vacation plans. But what will you wear by the pool or to the beach this year? We have seen five trends.

The triangle bikini of the 1990s is back, as seen here by Hailey Bieber.

Spring has arrived and the heat is rising. Even though it still seems far away, summer is fast approaching. And with it, the return of sweltering days that leave you wanting only one thing: a dip in the cold water. Meanwhile, all that remains is to choose the right swimsuit.

Here are five swimwear fashion trends perfect for sunbathing by the ocean or at the pool.



Trend #1: The 1990s look

This year, bikinis and one-piece swimsuits have that retro feel again. Proof of this is the bikini worn by it-girl Hailey Bieber.

Inspired by the 1990s, the girl wears a bright red triangle bikini. To recreate this look, nothing could be simpler: just choose a triangle-shaped top and a bright color.

Trend #2: Structured content

One-piece swimsuits and bikinis are often made of smooth polyester. But this will change in 2024. In fact, the more structured the bikini, the more interesting it is. This is what Kendall Jenner especially shows. Her bikini has an interesting structure that gives it relief and depth.

Ruffles, pleats, small bows or cutouts are all features that add more originality to a one-piece or two-piece swimsuit.

Model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley also opted for the structured material, albeit in a one-piece swimsuit version.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley wears a structured swimsuit. Instagram/rosiehw

Trend #3: Sunbathing in a colorful patterned bikini

This year, anything goes when it comes to colors and patterns, as the model proves Emily Ratajkowski Who wears sky blue bikini with red heart print.

Emily Ratajkowski focuses on colorful patterns. Instagram/Emrata

Elsa Hosk, for her part, appeared in a yellow bikini with a colorful floral print.

Model Elsa Hosk wears a floral print bikini. Instagram/Elsahosk

Attitude #4: Dive into total wellness

Do you prefer something more calm and chic? No problem! Black swimsuits are just as popular this year. We can notably cite Kylie Jenner’s bikini as an example that should not leave anyone indifferent this summer.

Kylie Jenner goes for classic black. Instagram/KylieJenner

Trend #5: Swim in a bandeau bikini

Strapless bandeau bikini tops are also trending this year. Ideal for clearing shoulders and upper back and avoiding tan lines.

This look already has two fans, both bikini fans. Here’s model Elsa Hosk, posing in a sky blue bandeau bikini,…

…and Kylie Jenner, who appears in a green bikini.

Kylie Jenner is also a fan of the bandeau bikini top. Instagram/KylieJenner

A big advantage of the bandeau bikini is its versatility. In fact, it can be worn on the beach as well as as part of a casual summer outfit.