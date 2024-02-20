A leg was found in the metro, police are investigating

The vast New York subway system has been the scene of rare dramatic incidents such as passengers being pushed onto the tracks by criminals or people suffering from mental disorders.

A human foot was found on a New York subway track over the weekend, a terrifying episode that has police in the American megacity scrambling to find the body, she said on Tuesday.

According to the NYPD (New York Police Department), its officers responded to the reporting call at midday on Saturday “remaining” In the Bronx borough, men were found along the tracks of Line 4.

“Upon their arrival, agents noted the presence of human feet”Police added in a statement.

The phenomenon of “subway surfers”.

The vast New York subway network is the scene of rare dramatic but often publicized incidents in the media in recent years, such as commuters being pushed onto the tracks by criminals or people suffering from mental disorders.

Authorities are also trying to create awareness against the phenomenon “Subway Surfers”Daredevils who film themselves on the roof of moving cars to post spectacular videos on social networks have caused several fatal accidents in recent months.

Last week, a 34-year-old man was killed and five others were injured after shots were fired on the platform at another Bronx station.