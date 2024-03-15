Josep Borrell warns that the next few months will be “decisive”.

If Vladimir Putin “wins this war and conquers Ukraine and sets up a puppet regime in Kiev, as we already see in Belarus, he will not stop there”, declared the head of European diplomacy this Thursday 14 March.

The head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, warned this Thursday March 14 that the outcome of the war in Ukraine could be decided in the coming months, urging Western allies to increase their aid to Kiev, during a visit to Washington.

“The next few months will be decisive,” he assured, adding that “many observers expect a Russian invasion this summer, and Ukraine cannot wait until the outcome of the next American election.”

“Everything that needs to be done must be done quickly,” he urged from the American capital, where he went after appearing before the UN Security Council in New York.

American aid is still blocked

In Washington, Josep Borrell spoke in particular with the head of American diplomacy, Antony Blinken, and emphasized the tragic consequences of a possible victory for Russia.

“This will have enormous implications for the United States and the alliance systems built around the United States and Europe,” he said.

The European diplomatic chief also spoke to Don Bacon, a Republican elected to the House of Representatives, a senior European official said. Specifically, he asked him to imagine “Russian tanks in Kiev” and broadcast his message at a seminar for Republican elected officials taking place in West Virginia.

A new $60 billion aid package for Kiev has been requested by Joe Biden’s administration for months, but has been blocked in Congress. Its adoption has been delayed by the goodwill of Donald Trump’s supporters in the House, who refuse to scrutinize the text as it stands because of the controversy over immigration.

“This is not a game without consequences. In a few months, Ukraine may find itself in an intolerable situation,” the American official stressed. “Republicans should think about that.”