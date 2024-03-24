Face to face with Daisy, an iPhone crushing robot

Descriptive – Based in Breda in Holland, its mission is to optimize the recovery of critical materials so that they can be recycled. We met her.

Special Envoy of the Netherlands

Daisy is greedy! As soon as the iPhone is presented at the entrance to his mouth, it is immediately grabbed and subjected to terrible physical abuse: pressure, crushing, vibration, rotation, drilling, heating, icing, blowing… Really fragile. Not but incredibly accurate, it noisily pulverizes an iPhone in less than 18 seconds before dispensing its constituent materials into separate bins that will eventually feed conventional recycling channels. Tireless and not very attentive to the model (all from the iPhone 5), she already throws herself at a new victim and scatters it into small pieces “puzzle style”.

We were honored to introduce Daisy, the iPhone crushing robot developed by Apple. There are two examples in the world, one in Austin, intended for the North American market, and one in Breda, assigned to Europe (Asia is limited to traditional recycling channels). All iPhones scrapped and recovered by Apple in the old continent go into Daisy’s mighty hands.