Arkham Horror Role Playing Game: Cthulhu for Dummies

Arkham Horror: The Role Playing Game

Arkham Horror, that definitely/maybe tells you something. This is a series of “homemade” card games and board games developed by Edge Studios / FFG / Asmodee over the years. Well now (well, soon this year), the series is rich with role-playing games. Arkham Horror The Role Playing Game, or Arkham Horror Le Jue De Role with lots of capital letters.

Yes, you read that right, the popular series of board and card games is about to take its first steps into the world of tabletop role-playing games. But be careful, don’t expect a simple adaptation of existing mechanics. No no no! Edge Studio and Esmode promise us a unique and accessible experience, even for roleplaying newcomers. So, put on your best raincoat, arm yourself with your flashlight and your incantation manual (or not) and follow us through the winding streets of Arkham!

An innovative and accessible gaming system

First surprise: the game system. Called the Dynamic Pool System (DPS), it is intended to be easy to understand due to its unique use of six-sided dice. But make no mistake, the developers assure us that it will offer enough strategic depth to satisfy even the most seasoned RPG players (of course, they won’t say the opposite!).

Simple mechanics for a complex universe. Honestly, a bold BET. But finally, when facing unspeakable horrors lurking in the shadows, you have to know how to take risks! LOL (or not, when you’re being chased by Shub-Nigurath’s offspring).

Starter Set: The Hungering Abyss

A starter set, or a starting box to begin in the RPG world, or an initiation box, simply titled “Hungering Abyss”, will be the gateway to this painful universe. On the menu: an adventure in 10 scenes of about an hour, enough to satisfy busy investigators and even the most epicurean.

You’ll play as one of five pre-drawn characters, each with their own profile and background. But don’t rejoice too quickly, because in the darkness of Arkham, no one is safe from a tragic and untimely end… clearly the case for my PC when I lead Cthulhu’s games.

Total immersion in Lovecraftian horror

Among other attractive elements of this initiation box, we find NPC and object cards, various game aids as well as three double cards representing the symbolic places of the city. Enough to immerse players in an atmosphere worthy of Lovecraft’s best novels.

And to top it all off, no less than 24 dice specially designed for the game will allow you to seal the fate of your characters. A true feast for the eyes and imagination! Yeah, ok Edge/FFG/Asmodee are a bit stingy, I admit they could have considered including the tentacles (made of plastock) in the box. Just to increase the immersion.

Arkham’s Unfathomable Secrets

But actually, what about the story? Well, imagine the details are still kept secret, jealously hidden in some dusty grime. All we know is that you must face an ancient threat lurking in the depths of the city.

There will be evil cults, unspeakable creatures and unfathomable mysteries. In short, all the clichés that Lovecraft loved! An adventure that promises to be thrilling as long as your mental health resists it!

A new entry point into the Cthulhu mythos

But I see you coming, (in) a crowd of cultists! Some of you may wonder about the relevance of a new Lovecraftian role-playing game, given the existence of the even more famous Call of Cthulhu / L’Appel de Cthulhu.

But Arkham Horror The Roleplaying Game seems to want to stand out by focusing on accessibility and a more direct experience, less… how to put it… scary for the general public. A way to democratize role playing And Cthulhu mythos to new audiences while offering longtime fans a new way to explore this unique universe. A light Cthulhu, in a way.

Because frankly, let’s not hide it, diving into the world of Arkham Horror can be confusing for newbies. Between countless board game expansions and card game sagas, it’s easy to feel like you’re on the street.

With this role-playing game, Edge Studios and Asmodee offer us a new entry point, a wide open portal (as is often the case in Cthulhu scenarios) to the mysteries of Arkham.

And the best part? You don’t need to be a role-playing expert or know the universe like the back of your hand to enjoy it to the fullest. A welcome initiative that may well appeal to a wider and more diverse audience (wider = more knots. They’ve thought of everything).

Keys to long-term success

But let’s not get carried away too quickly. If the introduction box promises an accessible and exciting experience, what’s next? Will future supplements maintain this delicate balance between simplicity and depth?

Will future adventures succeed in surprising and captivating players in the long run? A lot of questions that remain unanswered (like the dangerous shadows on Arkham).

A terrifying WoW fest for fans of Lovecraftian thrills

(Yes I know there are a f too many but it felt better)

One thing is for sure though: the arrival of Arkham Horror The Roleplaying Game is an unmissable event for all board game fans. And A Lovecraftian thrill. With its innovative game system, rather attractive gear, and its desire to make the universe of the Cthulhu Mythos more accessible (as long as we can consider the Cthulhu Mythos to be something… accessible), this newcomer has serious assets to take the place. Featured in our game libraries.

So, are you ready to embark on an exciting investigation into Arkham’s heart of darkness? Ready to face your worst nightmares and uncover the countless secrets that haunt the city? Gather your band of investigators, arm yourself with courage (and dice), and dive headfirst into the all-encompassing abyss of Arkham Horror the Roleplaying Game. But be careful, because in this universe, the line between reason and madness is thinner than ever…

Look behind you waiting for the ultimate scary horror is terrifying

While waiting for the official release scheduled for next August, we can only hope that Edge Studio and Asmodee keep their promises and provide us with a role-playing experience that lives up to our expectations.

One thing’s for sure, we’ll be there to give you our impressions and guide you through the twists and turns of this new Lovecraftian adventure.

Until then, please let us know your expectations, hopes and fears regarding Arkham Horror The Roleplaying Game. Are you excited to start this new investigation?

Do you think a dynamic pool system will revolutionize the world of role-playing games? What mysteries would you like to see addressed in future adventures? Many topics that will no doubt fuel our discussions and speculations in the coming months.

The game is scheduled to be released in early August 2024 in the original version for Gen Con 2024, followed by Europe. VF should quickly follow suit!

Article written by Andriel, a queer columnist and roleplayer (JDR, LARP) dedicated to role-playing games, narrative games, and LGBTQ+ topics. She is involved in promoting the presence of marginalized people in the gaming industry.

Do you think Arkham Horror The Roleplaying Game could be a good entry point for players who are new to the Cthulhu universe? What advice would you give to these newcomers to the venture?

