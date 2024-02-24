Expert warns of dangerous maneuvers while boarding an airplane – People – Culture

Through the social network, a user shared an unusual way of sitting down to sleep for a while during the flight. His controversial method was questioned by aviation experts. He rejected this practice which could endanger the life of the passenger.

A user identified as Alexis Barnaby shared a video on TikTok that sparked controversy. In this, he showed his particular way of sitting: Tie your legs to the seat instead of your torso, so as not to slip and wake up in case of turbulence.

However, a flight expert who watched the footage dismissed the stunt. A woman traveling in economy class wrote: “I owe my life to whoever asked for an airplane belt around your ankles.”

In the recording, the passenger is seen shoeless, with his feet on the bed and a neck pillow. All this to enjoy a peaceful sleep that ensures nothing will wake her up.

At first glance, the young lady’s decision would be because the economy class seats do not have reclining chairs, which makes them suddenly feel a bit uncomfortable and makes it difficult to relax during the flight.

Despite the user’s intentions, an aviation expert called the action “potentially dangerous”, especially if there are obstacles that make egress difficult.

Answered this

Travel expert and CEO of Greenback Expat Tax Services Michael Wallace told Thrillist about the dangers of this practice. ““If it’s attached to your ankles, this can put you in a potentially life-threatening situation because it takes longer to unbuckle and rebuckle your seat belt,” he said.

Furthermore, he added: “If the plane experiences turbulence that causes you to lean forward at a greater rate, hitting the seat in front of you and your knees can have two very different outcomes.”

He determined that the incident could have caused the passenger to hit his face with a knee and cause a concussion. “My knees are going to be like grenades when I unbuckle my seatbelt. It’s not safe at all,” he concluded.

Camila Sanchez Fajardo

Digital Scope Editorial

Time