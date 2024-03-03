JOH’s defense requested that examples of the actual weapons be barred from being shown during the trial

petition

Former President of the Republic (2014-2018 and 2018-2022), Juan Orlando Hernandez, This Saturday-March 2-.

A brief submitted to Judge Kevin Castel by defense attorney Renato Stabile reported that the US Attorney’s Office intends to present Alcohol and Tobacco Bureau official Hernandez “John Miller” as a witness this Monday – March 4. , Firearms and Explosives (ATF), which will identify to the jury the arsenal of weapons that allegedly served to commit alias JOH.

In that sense, Stabile recommended to the US government that Officer Miller identify the heavy weapons from photographs, as he believed the jury could understand the operation of the weapons without needing to be shown in person in Room 26b of the Southern District Court. New York.

“The defense does not object to Officer Miller’s identification from the photographs, they are weapons about which specific testimony was given at trial and explains how they function,” Stabile emphasized in the letter.

Likewise, he believed that the presence of artillery in the room would serve to “intimidate the jury” and represent a “waste of time” in the development of the trial against the former Honduran ruler, who was re-elected in 2017.

“Bringing this arsenal of real weapons into court is nothing more than to incite and intimidate the jury, is a complete waste of time and is done for show. The judge argued to Judge Kevin Castell that there was no reason why a jury needed to see these “performance aids” in person to understand how they worked.

Stabile cited the intention of the US Attorney’s Office as if they would even bring a container “full of tons of cocaine” to explain its operations to the jury.

“It would be like the government bringing a container full of cocaine into court just to show the jury what several tons of cocaine looks like. There’s no purpose at all,” compared the legal professional.

JOH’s defense reiterated to Castel and the US Attorney’s Office that there is “no evidence” that the former Honduran president personally used weapons to promote the drug trafficking conspiracy for which he is accused.

“We took action under Rule FRE 403 to prevent the government from bringing this arsenal of weapons into court on Monday, because of the slight probative value of exhibiting these weapons to the jury as an evidentiary aid,” the brief concluded.