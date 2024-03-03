JOH’s defense requested that examples of the actual weapons be barred from being shown during the trial
petition
New York, USA.- is against presenting examples of Weapons Meanwhile real judgmentThe Rescue Former President of the Republic (2014-2018 and 2018-2022), Juan Orlando Hernandez, This Saturday-March 2-.
A brief submitted to Judge Kevin Castel by defense attorney Renato Stabile reported that the US Attorney’s Office intends to present Alcohol and Tobacco Bureau official Hernandez “John Miller” as a witness this Monday – March 4. , Firearms and Explosives (ATF), which will identify to the jury the arsenal of weapons that allegedly served to commit alias JOH.
In that sense, Stabile recommended to the US government that Officer Miller identify the heavy weapons from photographs, as he believed the jury could understand the operation of the weapons without needing to be shown in person in Room 26b of the Southern District Court. New York.
“The defense does not object to Officer Miller’s identification from the photographs, they are weapons about which specific testimony was given at trial and explains how they function,” Stabile emphasized in the letter.
Likewise, he believed that the presence of artillery in the room would serve to “intimidate the jury” and represent a “waste of time” in the development of the trial against the former Honduran ruler, who was re-elected in 2017.
“Bringing this arsenal of real weapons into court is nothing more than to incite and intimidate the jury, is a complete waste of time and is done for show. The judge argued to Judge Kevin Castell that there was no reason why a jury needed to see these “performance aids” in person to understand how they worked.
Stabile cited the intention of the US Attorney’s Office as if they would even bring a container “full of tons of cocaine” to explain its operations to the jury.
“It would be like the government bringing a container full of cocaine into court just to show the jury what several tons of cocaine looks like. There’s no purpose at all,” compared the legal professional.
JOH’s defense reiterated to Castel and the US Attorney’s Office that there is “no evidence” that the former Honduran president personally used weapons to promote the drug trafficking conspiracy for which he is accused.
“We took action under Rule FRE 403 to prevent the government from bringing this arsenal of weapons into court on Monday, because of the slight probative value of exhibiting these weapons to the jury as an evidentiary aid,” the brief concluded.
Beretta 92FS
HK MP-5 (Submachine Gun)
P90 (Submachine Gun)
M4 (same as M-16)
AR-15
A K 47
Rocket Mounted Grenade
A K 47
AK-103
Caltech PMR 30
IMI Galilee
FN 57
Glock
Uzi
RPG (anti-tank weapon; shoulder rocket launcher)
Browning M2 caliber 50
During the first two weeks of the trial, a dozen witnesses have revealed the close ties between drug trafficking and the politics of the Central American country, including former presidents, former deputies and current officials.
Often, the witnesses against JOH are drug traffickers who cooperate with justice, agents of the US Anti-Drug Agency, and even the transient girlfriend of the leader of Mara Salvatrucha MS-13.
The most recent to take the stand was a former Honduran police officer indicted in the United States, who said he was protected by the former president and his brother.
Both Raymond Colon and Renato Stabile maintain that there is no evidence to prove that they took the bribes, which so far totaled 168.3 million lempira – according to the evidence.
Juan Orlando Hernandez’s defense seeks to undermine the credibility of witnesses, many of whom have received or hope to receive benefits to reduce their sentences or obtain visas for themselves and their families to stay in the United States.