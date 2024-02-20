PARKSIDE Duo is a must for your renovation work for less than €10!

Share, it’s good for morale!

Make your life easier during your interior renovation work with this Parkside Metal Detector and Moisture Meter offered by Lidl. Get valuable information for the future installation of your devices and cables. Finding moisture, cavities or building elements has never been easier.

PMSHM2 A3 Moisture Meter from PARKSIDE

This is the tool Specially designed to easily measure humidity Present in house coverings, walls or construction materials.

In addition Measure the temperature and quality of your woodPARKSIDE’s PMSHM2 A3 Moisture Meter, available from Lidl, is perfect for that Measure up to six groups of contentAll can be selected with considerable precision.

Able to display temperature In degrees Celsius or FahrenheitThe moisture meter, Small and ergonomicoffers a range of Humidity measurement from 0 to 44.

Screen dimensions and weight This moisture meter measures approximately 4.3 x 3.3 cm respectively for a total weight of 41.4 grams. In addition, Two 1.5 V batteries are included with purchase.

Attention! It is recommended to doUse this moisture meter with careIts measuring pin is very sharp.

Parkside multi-material detector

This Parkside multi-material detector, also on sale at Lidl, allows you toA device capable of identifying live cablesMetal construction elements, as well as wooden beams and cavities with unmatched precision.

Its intensity graph and auxiliary sound signal Provides you with a specific location.

It also integrates Offers battery charge level display and three adjustable sensitivity levels For detection of live cables, with voltage alert signal.

Conductor under tension The depth of this device can measure up to approximately 50 mm, while Metal element detector Reaches a depth of 30 mm.

Additionally, this parkside is multi-material detector enabled Report the presence of metal in the wooden beams to a depth of 19 mm, and for cavityThis depth can reach up to 38 mm.

The device, with dimensions of 14.5 x 6.5 x 3.3 cm and a total weight of 137.6 grams. Supplied with a marking pencil.

Find the PMSHM2 A3 Moisture Meter and PARKSIDE Multi-Material Detector at Lidl For only €9.99.