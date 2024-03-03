Technology

First in our ranking of "Best Wireless Gaming Headsets", it received a rating of 5/5 and is on sale at -26%!

First in our ranking of "Best Wireless Gaming Headsets", it received a rating of 5/5 and is on sale at -26%!

-26% on the best wireless gaming headset, now! If you want to equip yourself with the best, now is the right time.

The Steelseries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless tops our ranking of wireless gaming headsets and received a perfect score of 5/5 in our test. It’s currently on sale at Boulanger and so now is the perfect time to arm yourself with it!

Check out the Arctis Nova Pro Wireless at -26% at Boulanger

Instead of €379.99, this high-end wireless headset costs €279.99, a savings of €100 and a discount of -26%

Arctis Nova Pro: The best wireless gaming headset from Steelseries

Excellent audio quality

A good gaming headset is nothing without good audio quality. Thanks to its acoustic system, the Arctis Nova Pro Wireless is certainly able to set the bar very high on this point while offering incredible clarity. You’ll be entitled to ultra-pure high-fidelity sound, but also 360° spatial audio for maximum immersion and accuracy in gaming.

Active noise reduction for gaming

If you’re not lucky enough to have a quiet and silent gaming space, you’ll win with this SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro’s active noise reduction that uses 4 microphones to suppress external noise thanks to a hybrid system. A transparency mode is also available and can be easily adjusted as per your needs.

Effective microphone with noise cancellation

For effective communication, nothing is better than a good microphone and SteelSeries has made a solid choice with a bidirectional microphone capable of 25 dB noise reduction on any platform thanks to AI. Note that it can retract into the earpiece when you don’t need it.

A multiplatform headset

Arctis Nova Pro comes in two versions and is compatible with many platforms. On sale today is compatible with PC, PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch, Mac, but also mobile via Bluetooth! It can also connect to two devices at the same time via Bluetooth and 2.4 GHz low latency gaming connection.

One helmet to rule them all.

Unlimited autonomy

In general, the disadvantage of wireless comes from the autonomy problem. To eliminate this question and give you an unlimited gaming experience, Steelseries has chosen to deliver your headset with 2 batteries, and to allow you to hot swap them. So you have to replace one of your headsets every 40 hours to play without stopping.

Simply the best wireless gaming headset? In any case, this is the result of our testing and this SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless is well deserving of its title as its quality is excellent in all areas!

Check out the Arctis Nova Pro Wireless at -26% at Boulanger

