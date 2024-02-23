Everything Mexican professionals need to know

At the border station between Tijuana and San Ysidro, a man plays his violin amid dozens of cars lined up on the Mexican side waiting to cross the border between Mexico and the United States. Many Mexicans cross this border daily to work in the United States. Photo: Getty Images. (Photo Beto via Getty Images)

When NAFTA was signed in 1992, it was agreed that professionals from Mexico and Canada could work in the United States with TN visas.

In this article we will explain which professions entitle to apply for this visa, how the process is for Mexicans, which family members can benefit and how long it is valid for.

Mexican professionals who can apply for a TN visa

These are the businesses that allow you to apply for a TN visa under NAFTA rules:

a lawyer

farmer

Surveyor or surveyor

Disaster Relief Insurance Claims Adjuster

Computer Systems Analyst

Beekeeper

Architect

Landscape Architect

Research Assistant

Astronomer

Librarian

Biochemical

Biologist

Animal scientist

Poultry scientist

Dairy scientist

Soil scientist

Vocational Counsellor

Business Management Consultant

counter

Animal breeder

Dentist

Dietician

Graphic designer

Industrial Designer

interior designer

Economist

Registered Nurse

Entomologist

Epidemiologist

Technical publication writer

Pharmacist

A pharmacologist

Physiotherapist/Physical Therapist

Physical

A geneticist

Geophysical

Geochemical

Hotel Manager

Geologist

Horticulturist

engineer

Forestal Engineer

Range Manager/Range Conservationist

mathematical

Plant breeder

Meteorologist

Medical (Education or Research only)

Nutritionist

A college or university or seminary professor

Psychologist

chemical

Forrester

Medical Technologist

Occupational Therapist

Recreational therapist

social worker

Scientific Technician/Technologist

Urbanista or Urban Planner

Veterinarian

Zoologist

Working in one of those professions is not enough. Moreover, it needs to be University level education and professional license which is required to practice each of these professions in the United States.

For example, in the case of NursingIt is necessary to have the corresponding license of the state in which you will work and credentials issued by the Commission on Graduates of Foreign Nursing Schools (for its acronym in English) or an equivalent organization are also required.

Continue reading the story

Car lanes at the Tijuana border crossing. Photo: Getty Images. (Shakzu via Getty Images)

TN Visa Process for Mexicans

This visa does not contemplate the option of self-employment. So, it is always necessary offer or contract of employment By a US employer or company.

Next, the Mexican candidate must Apply for a visa By filing online at the United States Consulate in Mexico. Currently, .

Once the payment is done, the next step is to return to the page where the visa was applied for and enter the payment confirmation number. Next, it requests an appointment CAS Care Center to take Biometric data (Fingerprints and photos).

Only when these payment processes and biometric data are carried out Visit at the Consulate.

At the interview you must bring all documents proving the job offer and in each case the relevant studies, licenses and work experience you have. In addition, it should be noted that the minimum validity of a Mexican passport when applying for a visa is, at a minimum, six months.

If the visa is approved, you must Enter the United States Through your assigned port of entry or airport.

Relatives of Mexicans with TN visas

He Spouse and unmarried children under 21 years of age A Mexican holding a TN visa can apply for a TD visa. The name of the visa is not identical and serves to distinguish who is the holder of the visa obtained.

TD grants visa Right to live and study in the United States but not to work.

It is a dependent visa, ie, it will cease to be valid if the main TN ceases to be valid.

Validity period of TN visa

TN visas are classified as non-immigrant and are initially granted for a limited period of time three years.

In theory, Can be renewed without limit Sometimes, however, after a nine-year stay in the United States, immigration authorities may be more reluctant to grant new extensions.

Can TN visa be converted to permanent residence?

In theory, a TN visa never leads to permanent residency, also known as a green card. The reason is that TN a Nonimmigrant visa.

However, one of these visa holders can get through it Other ways that grant the right to live and work forever In the United States.

For example, through marriage to a US citizen or a request for employment by a US company or organization.

In summary, the TN visa is an excellent option for Mexican or Canadian professionals to work in the United States. However, we must not forget its limitations: the impossibility of self-employment, it is a non-immigrant visa that is subject to renewal and family members can live with the visa holder, but cannot obtain a work permit.

