Earthquakes in USA LIVE, February 26 – Breaking Seismological Report, by USGS | Mix

USA It is one of the countries in the world that experiences the most earthquakes each year, approximately 2,000. United States Geological Survey (USGS). The reason why earthquakes occur frequently in the territories of the states of California, Alaska, Hawaii, Nevada and Oregon It is due to its geographic location on the San Andreas Fault, which is related to the Pacific Ring of Fire and the North American Tectonic Plate.

Tremors in the USA today on February 26

In this article, you will find a detailed real-time report on earthquake activity Today, Monday, February 26everything mentioned in the US is supported with an interactive map USGS Let’s Earthquake and warning system Shake Alert.

How to Contact the United States Geological Survey (USGS)?

If you want more information about seismology you should contact Phone 1-888-275-8747 (Option 2) or 1-888-392-8545 (Web Chat) . you can write Email usgsstore@usgs.gov which corresponds to United States Geological Survey (USGS).

Hours of Operation: Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Eastern Time, excluding holidays.

Address: USGS National Center 12201 Sunrise Valley Drive Reston, Virginia 2019.

Which states in the United States are on seismic alert?

ShakeAlert provides up-to-date data on shakeups in the following states: California, Oregon, Washington, Nevada, Idaho, Utah, Wyoming, Arizona, and Montana.

Remember to consult the instructions provided by the United States government for preparing before, during, and after an earthquake. Always remain calm and convey that peace of mind to your loved ones. Prepare an emergency backpack with food, clothing and a first aid kit. Call the nearest authorities in your area to respond to emergency cases.

Shake Alert It is operated by the United States Geological Survey (USGS) under a network of seismographs to detect earthquakes and send real-time alerts to smartphones and other devices.

What to do in case of a strong earthquake in the United States?

I share with you the following recommendations on what to do when an earthquake occurs, based on information provided by the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

Stay calm and find a place of seismic protection.

Lean against a wall or under a sturdy desk or table

Turn off the electricity and close the water and gas valves.

If you are on the street, stay away from buildings, poles and electrical cables.

If you are in a mass event, the person should stay in place and protect their head and neck with their hands. Apart from this, you also have to follow the instructions of those in charge of security at the venue.

Create a family emergency plan and practice it regularly

If you are driving over a tunnel, bridge or highway, you must slow down and stop after leaving the area.

Keep an emergency kit at your home, car and workplace

What should I bring in my emergency backpack?

Eating and drinking : Sufficient for at least 24 hours, including non-perishable foods, such as cereal bars, cookies, dried fruit, nuts and bottled water.

: Sufficient for at least 24 hours, including non-perishable foods, such as cereal bars, cookies, dried fruit, nuts and bottled water. Clothes and coats : Enough to cover you for at least 24 hours, including warm clothing such as jackets, sweaters, scarves and gloves.

: Enough to cover you for at least 24 hours, including warm clothing such as jackets, sweaters, scarves and gloves. Personal hygiene items : Toilet paper, toothpaste, toothbrush, soap, towel etc.

: Toilet paper, toothpaste, toothbrush, soap, towel etc. First aid kit : Equipped with basic elements for treating minor injuries, such as bandages, gauze, alcohol, plasters, etc.

: Equipped with basic elements for treating minor injuries, such as bandages, gauze, alcohol, plasters, etc. Important documents : Such as copies of identity documents, medical insurance, among others.

: Such as copies of identity documents, medical insurance, among others. Cash : If there is no access to ATM.

: If there is no access to ATM. Flashlight and spare batteries : To illuminate in case of power outage.

: To illuminate in case of power outage. A portable radio with a spare battery: to keep up with the latest news and alerts.

Ct : Asking for help in an emergency.

: Asking for help in an emergency. Other optional items: such as area map, pet first aid kit etc.

