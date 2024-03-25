Trump won’t build a wall “because we understand each other so well”

(CNN Spanish) — Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said he would not build a wall if former United States President Donald Trump wins a second term in November’s election.

In an interview with CBS’s “60 Minutes” program, which airs this Sunday night, López Obrador remarked that Trump will not build a wall “because we understand each other very well.”

“No (he’s going to build a wall) because we understand each other very well. We’ve signed a commercial and economic treaty that’s good for both peoples, for both countries. He knows that. And President Biden, too, ” López Obrador said that a Interview preview.

The topic of the wall came up in conversation after the Mexican president was asked about Trump’s renewed campaign promise to close the gap in the border wall that divides the United States and Mexico.

In his 2016 presidential campaign, Trump promised to complete the construction of a border wall between the two countries and even said that Mexico would pay for it, but according to a fact check by CNN, none of that has happened.

Trump said on several occasions in that campaign that the US needed about 1,600 kilometers of border wall with Mexico; However, only 737 km were built during his government, and most of this was to replace existing infrastructure.







When his term ended, the Trump administration planned to build another 280 kilometers of wall, but it did not materialize.

The United States border with Mexico is more than 3,057 kilometers long. As Trump noted during his 2016 campaign, natural barriers make crossing difficult in some parts even without a wall.

With information from Daniel Dale from CNN.