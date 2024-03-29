Games

Everything is going well for GTA! This famous journalist confirms it once and for all, except that one detail can cause problems

While the video game press struggles to agree on the state of GTA 6’s development, one journalist has decided to put the rumors to rest once and for all. But even if the information is correct at the moment, Rockstar’s latest decisions could change everything…

Risks of development

In development since 2014, Grand Theft Auto VI Continues to be desired, somewhat FINAL FANTASY XV It took about ten years before it came to consoles, but it’s not at the same stage yet Duke Nukem forever And Dwarf Castle, which took 14 and 17 years respectively to see the light of day. But things could be worse Beyond Good and Evil 2 Which has been in development for 18 years now, which has lost its studio director, and which we haven’t heard from in at least a year. No, relative GTA VIIt is quite the opposite.

At the moment, rumors about the development of Grand Theft Auto 6 runs well. on the one hand, Kotaku The claimant reports the words of an anonymous source Production was delayed. second, Insider Gaming Maintains that the game is on track and that Rumors surrounding this so-called delay may be unfounded. The media is having a hard time agreeing on the future of GTA 6, and this constant back and forth will end up giving fans whiplash. So how do we separate fact from fiction? Jason Schreyer may have the answer…

Even if all goes well, the future of GTA 6 remains uncertain

Jason Schreier is an American journalist specializing in the video game industry. worked for Kotaku for about ten years before joining the team of Bloomberg News In 2020. Especially known for articles on it Crunch culture In the video game industry, Schreyer The question of possible postponement of Grand Theft Auto VI In an article that can be read on the website Bloomberg. In this article, Schreyer confirms that “GTA VI’s development is not currently suffering from delays”, but there are “threats that the studio’s new rules will affect the game”.

Indeed, after several years with hybrid protocols allowing at least one day of teleworking in a five-day week, Rockstar Games has decided to revert to a face-to-face working model only April 15, 2024. This choice, Jennifer Kolbe, the director of the studio, justified it by highlighting the problems related to cyber security that the developers have suffered in recent years, with numerous images leaked in 2022 and a trailer the day before its release last December. She also mentions the beneficial effect of this change on employee productivity, but Jason Schreier This does not seem to be the opinion.

According to him, a return to face-to-face could make things more complicated in terms of coordination between different time zones, and the studio could well lose developers along the way. Especially if the work rate tends to crunch as the exit window approaches. Additionally, there are no delays in development at this time, but as with any game, the slightest change can create a snowball effect that disrupts schedules and forces. A famous singer Postponing the exit, viz Red Dead Redemption II. We just have to cross our fingers that this doesn’t happen and the developers escape the crunch!

