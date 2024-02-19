Games

Yes, the bonobo monkey literally just finished Minecraft

Photo of Admin Admin1 day ago
0 62 1 minute read

Not bad for a forty year old.

Kanzi is a very famous monkey, so much so that he even gets his own dedicated Wikipedia page. If the 43-year-old bonobo, born and raised in captivity in the United States, is well known, it is because of his incredible intelligence, which is often comparable to that of a human child.

See also Konbini

A primate is especially capable of understanding simple elements of human language (in this case English) like a young child. For his logic and reasoning skills, they allow him to build a fire, cook his food or even interact with a touch screen.

Over the past year or so, Kanji has discovered a brand new use for these screens: playing games. Minecraft. It’s an idea started by American YouTuber ChrisDaCow who wants to answer the question: Can a monkey learn to play the best-selling video game in history?

The experience was documented on the man’s YouTube channel and done in partnership with the Ape Initiative. In the first video, published in July, we discover a primate starting to get familiar with the cubic game. Apparently, the game is adapted to monkey behavior, in fact for every good action (moving forward, breaking a cube, etc.), Kanzi is given food as a reward.

Six months later, Kanzi is back on ChrisDaCow’s channel and the goal is now simple: finish Minecraft By defeating the final boss of the game, the Ender Dragon. Along with Kanji is another monkey support, who is very new to the story (he dies several times in the game). For his part, the elder Kanji is doing very well by shooting various regeneration crystals or eating them to heal himself. The monkey even manages to use a bucket of water to break his fall – thanks to a pre-recorded command.

Apparently, the monkey is guided inside Ender and it will take many deaths (as well as pauses) for Kanji to deliver the final crossbow bolt that brings down the Ender dragon and defeats him. Minecraft.

Source link

Tags
Photo of Admin Admin1 day ago
0 62 1 minute read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

Pyrenees Gaming: A great return to “The Last of Us Part 2”.

3 weeks ago

Martygues in Minecraft EPN – Louis Aragon Media Library Martygues Friday March 1, 2024

January 13, 2024

Researchers release artificial intelligence in Minecraft game

5 days ago

LoL on Apple Vision Pro? It’s real, but players aren’t sure what to think of it

2 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button