Yes, the bonobo monkey literally just finished Minecraft

Kanzi is a very famous monkey, so much so that he even gets his own dedicated Wikipedia page. If the 43-year-old bonobo, born and raised in captivity in the United States, is well known, it is because of his incredible intelligence, which is often comparable to that of a human child.

A primate is especially capable of understanding simple elements of human language (in this case English) like a young child. For his logic and reasoning skills, they allow him to build a fire, cook his food or even interact with a touch screen.

Over the past year or so, Kanji has discovered a brand new use for these screens: playing games. Minecraft. It’s an idea started by American YouTuber ChrisDaCow who wants to answer the question: Can a monkey learn to play the best-selling video game in history?

The experience was documented on the man’s YouTube channel and done in partnership with the Ape Initiative. In the first video, published in July, we discover a primate starting to get familiar with the cubic game. Apparently, the game is adapted to monkey behavior, in fact for every good action (moving forward, breaking a cube, etc.), Kanzi is given food as a reward.

Six months later, Kanzi is back on ChrisDaCow’s channel and the goal is now simple: finish Minecraft By defeating the final boss of the game, the Ender Dragon. Along with Kanji is another monkey support, who is very new to the story (he dies several times in the game). For his part, the elder Kanji is doing very well by shooting various regeneration crystals or eating them to heal himself. The monkey even manages to use a bucket of water to break his fall – thanks to a pre-recorded command.