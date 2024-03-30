European Parliament under Russian influence? What we know about the network concerns MEPs

The leaders of the Liberal and Green groups in the European Parliament called on Friday for an internal investigation to be launched. The request was linked to an announcement by the Czech Republic, whose intelligence service says it has unmasked an influence network financed by Moscow. He spread pro-Russian propaganda on Ukraine through a site and extended his influence “to the European Parliament”.

The European Parliament is once again at the center of suspicion. Already rocked by the so-called “Qatargate” affair since December 2022, the organization has been hit by an affair this time linked to a network of Russian influence that has reignited fears of interference. The leaders of the Liberal and Green groups in the European Parliament called on Friday for an internal investigation to be launched after the identification by intelligence services of an influence network financed by Moscow.

The Czech Republic announced on Wednesday that its intelligence services (BIS) had unmasked a Moscow-financed network. According to the BIS, this network spread pro-Russian propaganda and increased its influence on Ukraine through the “Voice of Europe” site. “To the European Parliament”, without further details. As part of this network, “Russia contacted MEPs but also paid to promote Russian propaganda, it’s about parliamentarians receiving money”, Belgian Prime Minister Alexandre de Croix told the Belgian House of Representatives on Thursday.

Politicians are paid by Russia

According to Czech government chief Petr Fiala, the activities of a pro-Russian network unmasked by the BIS were “May have a significant impact on the security of the Czech Republic and the EU”. “The group was engaged in conducting operations and activities on EU territory aimed at harming the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine”adds the Prime Minister. BIS confirms that the network was financed from Russia.

According to a Czech newspaper Denik N, European politicians were collaborating with the “Voice of Europe” site, which published calls from some of them to stop aiding Ukraine, paid by Russian funds that also financed campaigns for the upcoming European elections. The payments will worry political leaders in Belgium, France, Germany, Hungary, the Netherlands and Poland, according to the media, which cited a Czech diplomatic source as reporting the involvement of German far-right group Alternative for Germany (AfD).

Similar operations in Poland

Polish counter-espionage service ABW reported on Thursday an ongoing operation targeting a Russian spy network. “ABW is acting as part of an investigation into espionage activities carried out on behalf of Russia against EU states and institutions”., wrote Jacek Dobrzynski, a spokesman for the Polish special services on X. During the operation, ABW conducted searches in Warsaw and Tychy on Wednesday and “People Visited”.

This operation is the result of cooperation between ABW and several European services. The objective of the operation was to target the network “To achieve the Kremlin’s foreign policy goals, including undermining Poland’s position in the international arena, discrediting Ukraine, and the image of the institutions of the European Union.”, writes ABW in a press release. Here again, these objectives were to be achieved by the pro-Russian website “Voice of Europe”.

A survey requested by various groups

French MEP Renaissance Valerie Heyer, president of Renew Europe (centrists and liberals) and head of the presidential majority list in the upcoming European elections, wrote to European Parliament President Roberta Metsola demanding the opening of an internal investigation. “Prompt and transparent cooperation with national authorities” On this network of Russian influence. Ten weeks before the European elections, “Voters must know whether MEPs or candidates are working with the support of Russia or its proxies, democracy in Europe must be defended at all costs against these threats”, Underlines Valerie Heyer.

The Greens also demand “Rapid and in-depth investigation on a European scale”.. “Vladimir Putin is trying to get away with his war in Ukraine (…) It is a direct attack on the very fabric of our democracy, politicians who have received money should be severely punished, both politically and judicially”insists German elected official Terry Reintke, one of the two heads of the Green List for the ballot.

“Parliament is currently, in coordination with its institutional partners, investigating the conclusions of the Czech authorities, in particular regarding the media ‘Voice of Europe’, A spokesperson for the organization responded to AFP. Admission to media organization “Appears on EU Sanctions List”Including accusations of spreading disinformation about the war in Ukraine, already banned, she continues, MEP “bound by clear rules regarding freedom and morality”under penalty of “penalty”.