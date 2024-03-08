Biden attacked Trump further in his State of the Union address

The US president accused his Republican rival of “submitting” to Vladimir Putin, claiming freedom and democracy in America are “under attack” during his inaugural address on Thursday evening.

The State of the Union address is a highlight of the American political calendar. This year, it was crucial for Joe Biden, whose age has many voters doubting his ability to hold the presidency for another four years, but who will defeat former President Donald Trump in a possible rematch election in November. In an influential hemicycle of Congress, to the cheers of his standing camp and while the Republican opposition sat down, the 81-year-old Democrat, a candidate for re-election, delivered a speech with a decidedly aggressive tone. Here are the main points of his speech delivered on Thursday evening:

“Freedom and democracy are under attack” in America.

“Freedom and democracy are under attack” In the United States, President Joe Biden made the assurance during his State of the Union speech on Thursday. “Not since President Lincoln and the Civil War has our freedom and democracy been under attack in our country as it is today.”declared the Democrat.

In Putin’s face “I will not bend.”

US President Joe Biden assured on Thursday that he would not “Don’t Bend” Confronting his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, urges Congress to provide aid to Ukraine “Stop Putin”. The Democratic president accused his Republican opponent, Donald Trump “submit” To Vladimir Putin. “My predecessor, a former Republican president, told Putin: “Do what you have to do”. That’s a quote the former president actually said, submitting to the Russian leader. I think it is reprehensible. It’s dangerous, and it’s unacceptable!”He said this time without uttering Donald Trump’s name.

“Putin will not stop on Ukraine

“I assure you that Putin will not stop Ukraine. But Ukraine can stop Putin if we support him and provide him with the weapons he needs to defend himself.He gave assurances, urging Congress to cut aid to Kiev, which has since been frozen by partisan bickering between Democrats and Republicans. “This is all Ukraine wants. It does not need American troops.He added, in an allusion to the debate sparked by French President Emmanuel Macron’s comments on the possible deployment of troops. “My message to President Putin, whom I have known for a long time, is simple: we will not give up. We will not bend. I will not yield”he insisted. “History is watching us”The American president said.

“The whole world is the envy of our economy”

President Joe Biden touted his economic record, assuring that the entire world “Jealousy” The economy of the United States today. “I inherited an economy that was on the verge of collapse. Now our economy is literally the envy of the entire world. 15 million jobs have been created in three years, a record. And the unemployment rate is the lowest it’s been in 50 years.”Democratic assurance.

Abortion opponents ‘have no idea the power of women in America’

“Obviously, those who boast of being (Federal Protection of Abortion Rights Repealed) Don’t realize the power of women”Joe Biden launched. “But they realized that when the freedom to dispose of one’s body was at stake at the ballot box, we won in 2022 and 2023, and we’ll win again in 2024.”Adding to the fervor of his camp, this convinced Catholic who stands as a defender of abortion rights is going against the grain of his other co-religionists. “If you, the American people, send me a Congress that supports the right to choose, I promise you: I will restore Roe v. Wade as fundamental law.”assured the president, without ever speaking a word “abortion”. “Many of you in this room and my predecessors are pledging to pass a national ban on bodily liberty. my lord What other freedom can you take away?”He condemned.

Biden says he ‘won’t demonize’ immigrants like Trump

US President Joe Biden said on Thursday that he “The Devil Won’t Make It” Migrants did the same as their Republican opponent, Donald Trump, and called on Congress to pass a border control bill. “I will not demonize migrants by saying that “Poison is in the blood of our country,” he said, referring to recent remarks by Donald Trump in his State of the Union speech to Congress, who he did not name. “We can argue about the border or we can solve the problem”he said.

Biden wants a six-week “immediate ceasefire” in Gaza

The Democrat reiterated his call ““An immediate ceasefire for at least six weeks”.between Israel and Hamas, which would specifically permit “The release of all hostages” Still held in the Gaza Strip. “Tonight, I am ordering US armed forces to undertake an emergency mission to establish a temporary port off the coast of Gaza that can accommodate large ships carrying food, water, medicine and temporary shelter.”, he indicated. There will be no need to complete this task “No deployment of US troops on land”, he assured. The American President also appealed to the Israeli government “Allow more humanitarian aid to Gaza”Emphasis on humanitarian aid “Can’t be a secondary consideration or a bargaining chip”.