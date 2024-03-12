Europa League. Villarreal the referee

Villarreal – Not a good memory for OM referee Marseille… It’s Romanian Istvan Kovacs whose exit in Spain, Thursday March 14 (6:45 pm), at the Velodrome, Marseilles crushed the Spaniards (4-0). The road to the quarter-finals therefore seems to be going well for the Phocaeans, even if Jean-Louis Gasset has urged his men not to get excited.

Marseille supporters in particular will be wary of the refereeing. Because they don’t necessarily have good memories of the designated Romanian referee.

39-year-old Istvan Kovacs was selected by UEFA. And the Romanian was heavily criticized by Marseille during Panathinaikos – OM (1-0) in the first leg of the 3rd preliminary round in the Champions League last August, with almost nothing whistled in favor of OM, Geoffrey giving a very questionable red card. Forgetting the penalty on Kondogbia and undoubtedly Francois Mugge… Marseille will be hoping to avoid any pitfalls.