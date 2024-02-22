Esport – League of Legends: In LFL, GameWord Surprise, Vitality B and Aegis in Trouble
At the top, everyone wins… except BK ROG
In the race for the podium, a quiet week for most of the leaders of the LFL which is still very much inconclusive: Karmine Corp, BK ROG and Team GO have won their two seats very easily and are already close to validating their places. Play-offs, six days before the end of the regular season. Only BK ROG failed, unable to win… even against the last team du Sud, and despite the presence in the ranks of Smolder, the last champion of the game, especially powerful this week in the hands of Kalliste, Jezu or Matias.
Gameward throws out the gentle mats
By getting the upper hand over the Gentle Mets this Thursday evening, GameWord secured its first perfect weekly record this season. A performance that puts his team in a very good position before entering the final directly: fifth, with six wins to six defeats. A balanced score… that allows him to tie with his evening opponent.
A two-faced team since the start of the season, able to easily dominate Carmine Corp Blue in Nice and with nothing to show for it – apart from a crazy game, miraculously won against Solari – M8 are in for a tough time. Also defeated by the BDS Academy, Ika and her teammates are threatened by the return of Solari and, to a lesser extent, Vitality Bee. Would a favorite on paper be in jeopardy?
Vigor bee hard in…
In adverse conditions (four wins, six defeats) before these two days of the championship, Vitality B did not take advantage of its players’ meeting in Paris to give itself a new momentum. Defeated by Gameward, a direct rival for a spot in the finals, then overtaken by Carmine Corp Blue, Abils are on a four-game losing streak and are now two wins out of qualifying spots. With GameWord, Gentle Mates and Solari leading the way, they now have no room for error.
…even Aegis
After an encouraging start to the season, the Aggies just can’t do it anymore. This week against Solari then BDS Academy, the club of Shaunz, mistermv and DFG lost their fifth and sixth matches in a row in the LFL. Tied for last (with TDS), they have just three wins (for a total of eight losses) and are three wins away from the play-offs, which seem to be going away for good. Trials and errors in the draft, surprising champion picks (Xerath, Kassadin in midlane) also show an active search for solutions to get back on track. without success.