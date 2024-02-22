Esport – League of Legends: In LFL, GameWord Surprise, Vitality B and Aegis in Trouble

…even Aegis

After an encouraging start to the season, the Aggies just can’t do it anymore. This week against Solari then BDS Academy, the club of Shaunz, mistermv and DFG lost their fifth and sixth matches in a row in the LFL. Tied for last (with TDS), they have just three wins (for a total of eight losses) and are three wins away from the play-offs, which seem to be going away for good. Trials and errors in the draft, surprising champion picks (Xerath, Kassadin in midlane) also show an active search for solutions to get back on track. without success.