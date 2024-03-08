Esport – League of Legends: In LEC, Karmine Corp must be relaunched
After its massive false start, it’s time for redemption for Carmine Corp. Miserably absent from the winter segment of the European Championship League of Legends (LEC) Six weeks ago, after only nine matches, the French club is starting from scratch this Saturday, at the start of its spring segment. Thanks to his coach Jakob “Yamatokanan” Mabedi but after retaining his entire squad, he now has to start off on a positive note…otherwise his season could surely turn into a nightmare.
“We are not the type to moan, Clement Lepara, Structure’s director of esports, is nonetheless blank from the start. We hit it off, we’re back to work and we’re moving on. » And this, very quickly: Carmine actually began his introspection on the very evening of his last match of the winter, a win against Team BDS. “Before everyone went home, we spoke individually to a total of eleven people, from staff to players. It lasted until 3 am, but we asked everyone to explain this failure, to understand where we went wrong. »
The identity is yet to be determined
Several conclusions emerged from this evidence, which were shared by most of the artists. Everyone mentions the difficulty for this squad, which started its preparation late, in finding out “A Synergy”, “clear identification” And “Discipline”. “At the beginning of the LEC, we didn’t have the same things that are important in a competitive game: being able to get leads, being able to finish games, knowing what to do in a competitive match, Just explains Raphael “Targamus” Crabbe, the team’s support. In our training, it often happened in 24-hour bouts. We realized it would be a problem, but we probably underestimated it…”
This original problem explains, in part, the disastrous departure of Casey, who quickly became one “Spiral” Moral “The deeper we got, the less people played well and the less confidence we had to make offensive moves, even though that’s basically what we wanted to play the most.”, confirms Targamas. Especially since the team hasn’t really succeeded in finding a solution to keep its head above water, it often gets lost in wanting everything – or too much – to change, especially drafts.
This observed, managers made a strong choice a week after collecting the testimonies of its executives: to thank the head coach. An assumed rejection, when the YamatoCannon was recruited after a long selection phase. “To put it simply: we could see that people couldn’t find themselves in the way it worked, Laparra explains. Perhaps the fact that he was so dominant and took up so much space could make it difficult for others to exist? It’s hard to say. But we saw that the staff didn’t find their place, that the players didn’t bring what they should, even though we didn’t have rookies. We wanted to change so that everyone brings something, rather than having a leader who can’t get the most out of his flock. »
With the veteran Swede pushed to the exits, it is his chief deputy, Rehreha “Reha” Ramana, who regains his place on the big stage. “We put at the head of the team a man who would die for it, Laparra explains. That’s what you want when you come out of it division So catastrophic. » “To be honest, I didn’t expect that, The main person concerned says. But I was ready to take on more responsibility. Yamato had a great responsibility draft And strategy and that’s a place that I have to take over now so that the team can progress. »
Experience the rebound
The Frenchman knows this situation: last year, when Carmine completely missed the first half of the season in the French league, he was already successful in his defense, leading his team to two titles at the end of the summer. An example he wants to build on. “I think the players I have have a certain mental resilience, It gives an opinion. Having been with them since the past, I know they are capable of experiencing such episodes and crossing milestones. division According to »
During the break, Reha gave her quintet an instruction: reach the challenger (the highest possible online ranking) as quickly as possible. “I didn’t tell them to try, I told them they have to do it, because they are professional football players. League of Legends. It shows that the players are motivated, have ego and want that last place. » A message that was apparently heeded, as the level was reached by five KC players and maintained consistently ever since.
But this burst of individual pride is not enough to erase the reservations induced by the blue collective, completely asynchronous during the winter segment. “The most important thing is to find automation, Reha readily accepts. We already have to manage to play with our vision and our tempo. For this, we must reduce volatility in Screamswith some Early games Cleaner and more controlled. And once we have that, we can work on what we want to do on the map and around neutral objectives. This is working. »
Redesigned drafts
The organizational change should also have a direct impact on the pre-match, which has been one of the team’s black spots this winter. “Earlier, there was improvisation draftsLast minute changes in the plan and this is proof that the preparation was not quality, Underlines the Targamas. We are more prepared, more organized rather than reacting in the moment. This is something that started in week three and something we emphasized in preparation. » To facilitate the process, coach Clement Thillier was given a more prominent position in charge of performance, facilitating personal interactions with the players. “more collaborative”…
These changes should be felt from the first week itself, which will inevitably be crucial for confidence. Not spoiled by the calendar, with G2 Esports on the second and third days after Fnatic, Karmine will have to find success, especially against GiantX, this Saturday (8pm), otherwise he will see old demons re-emerge. “The players didn’t manage to express themselves the way they should this winter, which doesn’t mean they will have the right to do so for two years and they know it, Laparra sums it up well. No more excuses now. »