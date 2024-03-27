A two-and-a-half-year jail sentence is required against the former Spanish football boss

The former president of the Spanish Football Federation is on trial for the crimes of “sexual assault” and “coercion” after surprisingly kissing player Jenny Hermoso on the mouth.

The prosecution, on Wednesday, March 27, requested a two-and-a-half year prison sentence against former Spanish football boss Luis Rubiales for forcing a kiss on player Jenny Hermoso, according to its demands consulted by AFP.

The former president of the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) is on trial for the crimes of “sexual assault” and “coercion” after he surprisingly kissed Spanish women’s team number 10 Jenny Hermoso on the mouth on August 20. Sydney, moments after “Roja” was crowned at the World Cup. The gesture sparked outrage in Spain and abroad, forcing him to resign on 10 September, claiming he was an individual victim. “Disproportionate Campaign”.

In Spain, the Public Prosecutor’s Office informs its requests in advance, before the trial. A trial date for Luis Rubiales and his three co-defendants is not yet known. According to its written demands, the prosecution requested one year in prison for the crime of sexual assault and one and a half years in prison for the crime of coercion.

The prosecution is also requesting that the former Spanish football strongman be placed on probation for two years after serving his sentence and pay 50,000 euros in compensation to the player for the forced kiss.

Three other accused need one-and-a-half years in jail

As for the other three defendants, the sentence requested against them is one and a half years in prison for the crime of “coercion”. They are Jorge Wilda, coach of the women’s national team at the time of the event, Ruben Rivera, former marketing director of the RFEF, and Albert Luque, who was the sports director of the men’s national team at the time.

Since the reform of the Spanish Penal Code, non-consensual kissing is considered a “sexual assault” in Spain, a criminal category bringing together all forms of sexual violence.

FIFA announced a three-year suspension from all football-related activities on 30 October, after initially suspending him provisionally for 90 days. The three-year suspension was confirmed by FIFA in January.