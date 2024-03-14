The United States imposes an arms embargo on Nicaragua

(CNN Spanish) — The United States will restrict the import and export of defense articles and services destined for Nicaragua or of Native American origin, the State Department reported in a statement on Thursday.

The government agency detailed that the International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR) were modified “to update defense trade policy toward Nicaragua.” ITAR, for its acronym in English, regulates the import and export of defense products with the aim of promoting US foreign policy interests.

With “deep concern about the continued and brutal repression of the Ortega-Murillo authorities against the Nicaraguan people”, the US government assured that it would continue to use “all available diplomatic and economic tools to promote regime accountability”.

Recently, in a report published by a group of human rights experts on Nicaragua, President Daniel Ortega’s government was held accountable for persecuting its own people, committing crimes against the opposition and eliminating social mobility initiatives.

In releasing the report in February, the group of experts also called on the international community to increase sanctions against people or organizations that violate human rights in this country.

CNN attempted to contact the government of Daniel Ortega to get its reaction to the arms embargo announced by the United States, but has not yet received a response.

The United States has imposed sanctions and sanctions on Nicaragua for years, denouncing “false elections”, “human rights violations” and even “arbitrary” detentions.