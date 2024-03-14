Elias Pedro, another leader of Satan in the United States, has been captured

Bogotá Metropolitan Police confirmed this Wednesday afternoon, March 13, thanks to the collective work between some of its men and agents from the National Security Investigation Office of San Antonio (Texas). Another leader of the criminal gang ‘Los Satan’ alias Pedrito was caught in America.





According to North American authorities, one of the seven most wanted criminals for homicide in Bogota was arrested this Tuesday in the city of Nuevos Braunfels.

For its part, the Attorney General’s Office reported that in coordination with the authorities involved, they are working on the relevant procedures so that Aderbis Segundo Pirella Pirella, aka Pedrito, can provide answers in Colombia. Crimes of Homicide, Drug Trafficking and Extortion.

According to the information received from the authorities, after the capture of alias Shaitan on November 2, 2023, the criminals may have taken over the leadership of the criminal network. aka Pedrito and aka Moises.

The gang ‘Los Satan’ is known as one of the most terrorizing bands in Bogota in recent years. Its most recurrent practices include extortion, intimidation of traders and drug trafficking.

In fact, in recent weeks, it was reported that individuals who identified themselves as members of criminal gangs were threatening bus drivers in Socha.

