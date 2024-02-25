Health
Endometriosis, Laetitia’s obstacle course: “I was told it was all in my head”…
“Most people think it’s just pain during your period. If only it were… but it’s sadly far from being the case. A poignant observation, this one was painted on February 19, 2024, in Quimper by Laetitia Crugni. That evening, Fussenantise, 43, a medical assistant south of Finisterre for a year and a half, had just left work. and struggles to hide his exhaustion. Severe, persistent fatigue. mixed with deep fatigue. Many women with endometriosis know it by heart.
“I never heard that word”
