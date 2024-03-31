Here are the number of yogurts to eat every day for your health after 50, according to a nutritionist

Eating dairy products is essential to your health, and this is even more so when you have osteoporosis. Nutritionist Raphael Gruman tells us how much yogurt is really good for your bone health in such cases.

Video by Divine Kapondo

Essential for a balanced diet, Dairy products like curd And cheese should be consumed daily. After age 50, eating more also becomes necessary to strengthen your bones, which tend to weaken with age, as Amelie* Health Insurance points out on its website, but some should be in quantity. is fair. Cheese

Very common in women,Osteoporosis There is also bone disease which affects about 20% of women aged 50 and over, or 1 in 5 women*. Characterized by a decrease in bone density and changes in bone architecture, it weakens them and makes them more susceptible to fracture. To improve your bone health and reduce this risk, you should make sure you eat enough dairy products every day, and eating yogurt is one of the easiest ways to do this. Which type of yogurt should you choose to store calcium? How Much Yogurt Should You Eat Daily When You Have Osteoporosis? Are there any dairy products to avoid when you suffer from osteoporosis? We asked these questions Nutritionist Raphaël Gruman who gives us his advice considering your consumption of other dairy products during a day. Practical!

After the rest of this announcement

Osteoporosis: Which yogurt is best for bone health?

To improve your bone mineral density, it’s important to make the right choices when shopping, but the good news: All classic yogurts “have more or less the same calcium content”, reveals the nutritionist. citing SkiersThe Little SwissAnd Cheese white there faitselle In particular, the expert tells about yogurt that is suitable for consuming calcium that is good for bones on a daily basis. So it will be easy to listen to your wishes, even as Rafael Grumman recommends “Change them so they don’t get bored”.

After the rest of this announcement

The expert also explains that you don’t have to limit yourself to cow’s milk yogurt to get enough calcium, goat and sheep milk yogurts are also very satisfying options. As he assures: “As with cow’s milk, we have a very good amount of calcium that is well absorbed.”.

Osteoporosis: Avoid this type of yogurt, which does not have enough calcium for your bone health

Although you’re spoiled for choice when it comes to enjoying different types of yogurt, be careful not to consume enough dairy products and force yourself to eat yogurt made with plant-based milks to reduce your risk of osteoporosis. Unfortunately this will not be of much use to you.

After the rest of this announcement

“The disadvantage of these yogurts is that they contain little or no calcium.”, in fact, warns nutritionists. For seniors looking to prevent or reduce their problems related to osteoporosis, “We won’t get enough calcium from this type of yogurt.”.

Osteoporosis: Here’s How Much Yogurt You Should Eat Daily to Avoid It or Strengthen Your Bones

Even if he recommends changing the types of yogurt we use daily to encourage us to eat enough each day, the nutritionist insists that the main thing is above all. “Get enough during the day” When we try to preserve our bone capital. “The amount of yogurt you consume will be crucial”The expert insists.

After the rest of this announcement

“For a senior, I recommend 2 to 3 servings of yogurt per day” Rafael Grauman notes, who wishes to emphasize that 2 yogurts represent the minimum daily intake when the latter occurs as part of a diet that already provides 1 to 2 portions of cheese per day, thus supplementing the daily calcium intake. Thanks to other dairy products.

Osteoporosis: Here’s how much yogurt to eat per day if you don’t eat cheese

As you must have understood, if you are not fond of cheese and you do not really eat other dairy products, it is advisable to rely on the higher range of the nutritionist’s recommendation.

After the rest of this announcement

It will be important to consume at least 3 yogurts with good calcium content during your 3 meals a day or as a snack, without eating cheese. From breakfast to dinner and breakfast, yogurt is one dairy product that’s easy to integrate into your routine after 50. Don’t forget them!