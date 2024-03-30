Here are the scratch games that make the most money… or rather, the ones that lose the least

One ticket, one coin. And always the same question: “So, did you win?” » Scratch games are the second most popular gambling games behind drawing games like EuroMillions or Lotto. According to the site public life , In 2019, 47.2% of 18-75 year olds said they played scratch games at least once a year. The latter, available in paper format and online, offer lower winnings than drawing games, but a larger number of smaller prizes.

Also Read: informed. “One day, any one”: They love scratch games

Winnings and winning odds vary between games but one thing is certain: in the end, the big winner remains Française des jeux (FDJ). Astro, banks, cash, goal… To see more clearly the chances of success for each, we analyzed the probabilities of winning money after “scratch” for twenty of them, from the FDJ data.

One of the three or four tickets is the winner, depending on the game

First Conclusion: Not all scratch games are equal in distribution of winnings. The most expensive often offer the most attractive jackpots, such as the aptly named Millionaire (€10 per ticket) or the one launched for the new Paris 2024 Games (€5 on buy-in, up to €250,000 in winnings).

For each game, find the probability of success based on the number of winning tickets available and the winnings: