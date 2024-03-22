Emmanuel Macron has “severe condemnation”Saturday March 23, “Terrorist attack claimed by ISIS”. Near Moscow. The attack killed at least 40 people and wounded 115, including 60 seriously, at a concert hall in the suburbs of Moscow, according to a provisional report by Russian intelligence carried by national press agencies. The claim was published by Amaq, the jihadi outfit’s propaganda arm, on Friday evening. Follow our live stream.

The attackers were still wanted. Police said it was around 11pm (9pm in Paris). “seeing” Crocus City Hall Attackers. The President of Russia is Vladimir Putin “Continuous” informed and was “From the First Minute” of the attack according to his spokesman.

A large presence of law enforcement and emergency services on site. At around 8:30 a.m. (7:30 a.m. Paris time), firefighters managed to evacuate about a hundred people in the basement of the concert hall, according to the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry. During the evening the situation at the place remained very confused.

Moscow condemns “terrorist” attack, opens investigation. The Russian Investigative Committee said it had opened an investigation into a “terrorist act”. A spokeswoman for Russian diplomacy, Maria Zakharova, condemned “Bloody terrorist attack” And one “monstrous crime”. BBC and The Guardian.

Ukraine denies any involvement and blames the Russian president. The Ukrainian president did not “Nothing to See” With this attack, Kyiv said on Friday evening. Ukrainian military intelligence accused the Kremlin and its special services of orchestrating the deadly attack to blame and justify Ukraine. “increase” of war.