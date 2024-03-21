After the election, the extent of fraud comes to light

In Russia, five days after the presidential election and Vladimir Putin’s “Stalinist” score, re-elected with more than 87% of the vote, on Thursday March 21, we began to realize the extent of the fraud. . It’s simple, independent Russian media Meduza is talking about the most rigged election in the country’s history. An investigative site operating out of Latvia estimates that at least 22 million of the 76 million ballots cast in favor of Vladimir Putin are fake. Another media outlet, Novaya Gazeta Europe, spoke of 31 million false ballots. According to these calculations about half of the votes received by the president are completely bogus.

#Russia | France takes note of the expected result of the presidential election, by which V. Putin is the President of the Russian Federation for the fifth term.

The escalation of the electoral process in Russia took place against a backdrop of repression… pic.twitter.com/f1rqohzFhQ — France Diplomacy🇫🇷🇪🇺 (@francediplo) March 18, 2024

To reveal the extent of fraud, there is a very simple method, the Shpilkin method, named after the statistician who developed it about ten years ago. It is based on the participation rate, office by office survey. Basically, it shows that when the partnership explodes, it’s always to Vladimir Putin’s advantage. Franceinfo’s correspondent in Moscow, Sylvain Tronchet, explained earlier in the week that some enthusiastic civil servants had applied to the letter the participation objectives set for them. So much so that dozens and dozens of polling stations found themselves showing the same rate, even to the nearest hundred.

Few obvious crimes… because few independent observers!

At the site, even if there were few independent observers, some people were sometimes able to see the ballot box being filled. This year only parties and a few organizations had the right to accredit observers, so there are almost no videos of overt crimes. In Krasnodar, for example, not far from Crimea, a polling station official was filmed leaving a polling station with several ballots in hand. The man who was filming with his phone was immediately arrested and sentenced to 14 days in jail. “Insulting State Officials”. A journalist in the south of Moscow of the world, Benoit Witkin, reports that the score in favor of Vladimir Putin is around 60% where he has been observers. When there was none, it climbed to 99%.

It is possible that there was fraud after the count, which is not at all consistent with the results that were published later, even in the capital where the authorities usually try to remain discreet. There was also a lot of rigging to undermine the scores of the opposing candidates who were at the bottom of the stage. In the end, these elections were the scene of much crude manipulation without any concern for maintaining appearances. Vladimir Putin doesn’t even try to pretend anymore.