Taxi ride degradation, female football star accused

By Corentin Facey

Women’s football superstars, Chelsea and Australian player Sam Kerr, have been in an uproar after being accused of being racist for insulting a police officer.

Controversy surrounds women’s football’s No. 1 star. Australian international and Chelsea player Sam Kerr has been charged “Racist Outrage Against Police Officer in United Kingdom”. According to British police. The facts are only now being revealed but actually date back to January 30 last year in the south London suburb of Twickenham and happened when a policewoman intervened in a dispute over the cost of a taxi fare. On 1 February, Sam Kerr appeared on court at Wimbledon.





“The Federation is aware of proceedings involving Sam Kerr in the United Kingdom. As this is an ongoing legal matter, we cannot comment further at this time.” commented the Australian Football Federation, which is following the case closely given Sam Kerr’s sporting and media significance. It must be said that the Chelsea player is a true icon in Australia, where he has been an international with the A’s since the age of 15. Currently injured, she has just undergone surgery for a torn anterior cruciate ligament. An injury that seriously compromised the rest of his season, which should have ended with the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. An event she must miss and in the weeks to come, so that’s all the more for this tale of hatred of a racist nature. It’s his exploits on the pitch that the Chelsea and Australia player risk getting people talking about.