Bahrain Tests: Results Thursday afternoon

The first day of pre-season testing at the Sakhir circuit in Bahrain was the scene of intense dominance by Max Verstappen (Red Bull). Meanwhile already the fastest the morning The Dutchman asserted his supremacy in the afternoon with a final lead of over a second over his rivals.

This Thursday morning, the Red Bull team handed over the RB20 to Sergio Perez, who was underpowered in terms of timing and plagued by brake fire issues. The Mexican is 4th in the session, closing before the end, half a second ahead of Oscar Piastre (McLaren), author of the reference time of 1:31.750, Charles Leclerc (Ferrari), a full second behind.

At 1:48 am, the red flag was raised from the end of this morning’s session event Due to the structural weakness of the vibrator at the turn of 11. According to images provided by the TV production, an element of this vibrator broke off as Charles Leclerc passed, before being hit by Lewis Hamilton.

Due to debris strewn across the Sakhir track and repairs being carried out on this kerb, the race management decided not to restart the morning session. As compensation, an hour of driving will be added to the start of the afternoon session, which has just started at 2pm in Bahrain or 12pm French time.

Bahrain Trial Rankings – Day 2 at 11:30 am (Thursday 22 February):

Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) – 1:31.750 (36 laps) Oscar Piastre (McLaren) – at 0.578 (35) Logan Sargent (Williams) – at 0.828 (30) Sergio Perez (Red Bull) – at 1,129 (20) Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) – at 1,303 (31) Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) – at 1.475 (39) Guanyu Zhou (stack) – at 1,965 (38) Pierre Gasly (Alpine) – at 2,054 (33) Nico Hulkenberg (Haas) – at 5,759 (31) Yuki Tsunoda (Visa Cash App RB) – at 6,324 (40).

See also:

Connect with Auto-Moto on WhatsApp so you don’t miss any car and 2-wheeler news!

Featured podcast Man’s Life