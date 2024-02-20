“Vulture” is number one on Billboard

Since its release on February 10, Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign’s joint album, “Vultures” A big success. After a week of operation, the project was actually displayed on #1 on the Billboard charts with sales of over 148,000 Only in the United States. A great performance that confirms the absolutely impressive start made after the release of the album, especially the ranking #1 trendsetter in 109 countries In a statement to Worldwide magazine complex, He shared his satisfaction.

“It’s an amazing moment.”

🚨 “VULTURES” BY KANYE WEST & TY DOLLA SIGN SELLS 148,000 COPIES IN FIRST WEEK! It’s #1 on Billboard… despite being independent 🤯 pic.twitter.com/ogULwFxYvm — WRLD (@wrld_mag) February 18, 2024

Hence the “vulture”. Kanye West’s eleventh album to reach the top of the US charts upon its publication. For Ty Dolla $ign, it’s the other way around A great first ! A real achievement for both, especially knowing that The album was released entirely independently.

As a reminder, Ye and Ty will be in Paris for A very soon A new and unique listening party from the album. It was only announced two days ago that the date has been set 25 February For those interested further, The ticket office opens this Tuesday, February 20 at 10am.. You have to be quick because depending on the event, there may be places Quit very quickly !