Doja Cat announces virtual reality concert

Doja Cat has released a trailer for a virtual reality concert recorded in Detroit.

The Scarlet Tour, Doja Cat’s first arena tour, crosses North America in 2023. Each night, the singer and rapper performed a setlist spanning his entire discography in a five-part show that included a giant, revolving stage of snakes, masterful choreography and more. Further on January 20, the tour will move from stage to screen as Doja Kate premieres The Scarlet Tour in VR Through the Meta Quest platform.

The Scarlett Tour was captured in virtual reality during Doja Cat’s appearance at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit in December.

The trailer glorifies the hit film Doja Kat. Paint the town red ”, which appears in the song list for the concert, with the titles of Scarlet ” Agora Hills “,” demons “,” Twenty “,” wet vagina “,” Fuck The Girls (FTG) “,” attention “,” Balut “, and many others. The rapper also had career-defining hits such as ” Tia Tamera “,” No shit “,” Need to know “,” say so “,” kiss me more “,” the streets “, and many others.

The The Scarlet Tour in VR The film was produced and directed by The Diamond Brothers in partnership with Meta, with the aim of giving viewers a front-row perspective of the experience. The free event will be available in the Meta Horizons world for a few weeks after its premiere.

The tour will resume in June, when the artist will cross Europe to perform specifically in Glasgow, London, Paris, Amsterdam and Lisbon. See you on June 21 at the Accor Arena for the French date.

Larisha Paul

Translated by editorial staff