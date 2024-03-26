Archive photos of Hailey Bieber without pants surfaced and we were left speechless

The Super Bowl evening on February 11 is still hiding some style secrets for Hailey Bieber.

In the stands with her boyfriend, Justin, we can see Hailey wrapped up in a Saint-Laurent leopard fur coat throughout the match. However, her stylist Danny Mitchell posted some close-up photos of the look worn by the entrepreneur at the party after the biggest football match of the season.

In these few photos, Hailey Bieber is a real woman who likes to be seen without pants.

Dressed in all black, Hailey shows off her long legs in the smallest shorts available with sheer pantyhose, which only look like panties.

To balance it all, the model covered herself with a long coat. Add a little extra to the factor cold In the look: Elongated black oval sunglasses.

The whole thing makes her look like an action movie spy!

