Emily Blunt, Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep reunite after 18 years

Emily Blunt, Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep met on stage at the SAG Awards. A sequence that reminded fans of the cult film “The Devil Wears Prada”.

After almost 20 years, the iconic trio is back. This Saturday, February 24, Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt met on stage at the SAG Awards in Los Angeles to present an award. A reunion that reminded fans of the movie “The Devil Wears Prada,” in which Meryl Streep plays the inept Miranda Priestly, editor-in-chief of “Runway” magazine.

The SAG Awards for Best Actor in a Comedy were to be announced as the trio came together, much to the delight of fans. Meryl Streep was first on stage to thunderous applause from the audience. “I forgot my glasses and an envelope,” she announced into the microphone. Just then, Emily Blunt and Anne Hathaway rush up to him with glasses and envelopes. The arrival of the two actresses on stage obviously made the room laugh but also internet users, who had the feeling of reliving a scene from David Frankel’s cult film. And one thing is for sure, all three played the game.

“Meryl and Miranda Priestly are like twins”

After this incredible stage entrance, Emily Blunt and Anne Hathaway reprise their roles as Emily Charlton and Andy Sachs, two of Miranda Priestly’s devoted assistants. “It’s an old question: where does an actor end and a character begin? », wonders Merrill…

