Elizabeth Olsen is in talks to star opposite Miles Teller in the A24-produced romantic comedy feature Eternity

Elizabeth Olsen is currently in talks to star in the upcoming A24-produced romantic comedy feature Eternity.

The news about the 35-year-old actress was revealed by Deadline, and it was also reported that Miles Teller was in talks to serve as the movie’s male lead.

The artist — who was recently pictured alongside her older sisters Mary-Kate and Ashley for the first time in eight years — and her potential costar are expected to serve as two executive producers on the project.

Calum Turner, who recently appeared in the Apple TV+ miniseries Masters of the Air, is also in talks to join the cast of the feature.

Eternity will be directed by David Frein from a script written by 2022’s Black Listed Pat Coonane.

The feature will focus on a situation where everyone has to decide who they want to be with forever.

A24, which will finance the project, is also said to handle the feature’s global release.

Eternity’s potential production start and release dates are currently being kept under wraps.

Olsen is also currently gearing up for the release of the upcoming dark comedy feature Love Child, in which she will star.

According to Deadline , Wandavision will appear alongside star Charles Melton in the Todd Solondz-directed project.

The filmmaker released a statement to express that he was ‘excited’ to collaborate with the actress and her costar on what he described as a ‘super fun and playful celebration of Hollywood movies’.

Olsen also shared a statement of her own to show her excitement for her upcoming movie.

She said, ‘I’ve been a long-time fan of Todd’s work and it’s been a real dream to collaborate with him on this film.’

Love Child will focus on a woman who is stuck in a loveless marriage and turns to her 11-year-old son for solace.

Although the woman’s child tries to fix his mother up with an attractive stranger, his plan fails and he later devises an even more dangerous plan to compensate for his failure.

Rachel Weisz and Colin Farrell were previously attached to the project, though they ultimately walked away from the film.

The premiere date of Love Child has not been announced yet.