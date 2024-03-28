EDF plans to have the nuclear reactor connected to the electricity grid “in the summer of 2024”.

Is this time right? 12 years behind the initial schedule, EDF predicts that the Flamanville EPR nuclear reactor (Manche) will inject electricity into the national grid for the first time. “Summer of 2024”According to a press release published on Wednesday March 27.

“The Flamenville 3 EPR is technically ready to begin its commissioning”., underlines EDF in its press release. In December, the operator was counting connections “Mid-2024”But the Nuclear Safety Authority (ASN), the nuclear watchdog, announced on Tuesday that fuel loading had been postponed until mid-April, at best.

“This new phase of the process now makes it possible to envisage the first loading of nuclear fuel into the reactor within a few weeks”, EDF continues. Start-up operations may continue until boiler temperature and pressure increase, then increase reactor power.

A project four times more expensive than expected

ASN will issue its commissioning notice after a public consultation conducted from March 27 to April 17, 2024. The announcement of the postponement of fuel loading raised fears of more significant delays for the Normandy reactor’s river site, which has been marked by numerous. Cost and schedule slippage since construction began 17 years ago.

If the start-up is confirmed in the summer of 2024, it will be 12 years behind the planned schedule, for the total bill is now estimated at 13.2 billion euros according to EDF, or four times the initial budget of 3. 3 billion euros.

With a renewed interest in nuclear, EDF wants to deploy 3rd generation reactors (EPRs) at bases in France and Europe. “industrial”Now with an objective “two per year”, compared to the current one or two per decade. This is an ambitious bet given the recurring costs and delays. The industrial challenge is enormous for the group, weighed down by extraordinary debt (54.4 billion euros) and criticized for the setback of its EPR projects, which must also respond to the restart of the nuclear program in France that could go up to 18 EPR2. Reactors (an improved version of the EPR) and successfully completed two of its English programs, Hinkley Point, which could be delayed for six years, and Sizewell.