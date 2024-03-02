Due to contamination with the cleaning product, this ham should not be consumed in excess.

Be careful if you’ve done your grocery shopping recently. This cooked ham The brand sells the skinned/defatted top in six slices (270 g) “every day” should not be consumed. As reported by the official Rappel Conso website, this product recall published on Friday March 1, 2024 targets this ham sold with GTIN code 3700311820676 and belongs to lot 1240180. Another landmark, the ham slice This package is displayed as follows. Health Mark FR 14.752.020 CE. Sold from February 13, 2024 to February 29, 2024, with an expiration date of March 12, 2024.

The ham was sold throughout France in Casino, Vival, Spar brands and all Casino distribution networks. A decision was made to recall this product due to an unusual taste due to potential contamination associated with the cleaning product. In this case, the consumer risks chemical contamination.

If you have this ham in your refrigerator, it is recommended not to use it and return it directly to the point of sale for a refund. For any queries, you can also contact customer care on 0 800 133 016. This recall process ends on Monday March 18, 2024.

Video – French people eat more than the 150g maximum amount of cold meat authorized by health authorities and this is a problem for their health