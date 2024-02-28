Ed Sheeran, snatched by cats in Tokyo cafe: “They ran away from me”

In a hilarious video posted on his Instagram account, we see him giving a private concert in front of a very special audience: the bar’s resident cats. And despite his efforts to charm these cats, Sheeran found himself faced with an unkind audience.

During a stopover in Japan, he took advantage of his free time to visit one of the famous “cat cafes” in the city of Tokyo. However, Sheeran’s experience at this cafe was not as pleasant as he had hoped.

In the caption of his post, the artist expressed his disappointment by saying: “I’ve been trying to win over cats that ran away from me in 2014, same results” Indeed, the singer already tried to seduce the cats, but it seems that the cats have not changed their opinion about his talent in ten years.

From the start of their performance, the cats present showed their disinterest by dropping their kibble to escape the noise. The reaction sparked hilarious reactions in the comments.

After all, even the most famous stars are not immune to failure in front of a jury as dubious as cats.