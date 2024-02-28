Entertainment

Ed Sheeran, snatched by cats in Tokyo cafe: “They ran away from me”

Photo of Admin Admin38 mins ago
0 23 1 minute read


While he is currently on the “Mathematics Tour”, British singer Ed Sheeran faced a funny situation.

During a stopover in Japan, he took advantage of his free time to visit one of the famous “cat cafes” in the city of Tokyo. However, Sheeran’s experience at this cafe was not as pleasant as he had hoped.

In a hilarious video posted on his Instagram account, we see him giving a private concert in front of a very special audience: the bar’s resident cats. And despite his efforts to charm these cats, Sheeran found himself faced with an unkind audience.

In the caption of his post, the artist expressed his disappointment by saying: “I’ve been trying to win over cats that ran away from me in 2014, same results” Indeed, the singer already tried to seduce the cats, but it seems that the cats have not changed their opinion about his talent in ten years.

From the start of their performance, the cats present showed their disinterest by dropping their kibble to escape the noise. The reaction sparked hilarious reactions in the comments.

After all, even the most famous stars are not immune to failure in front of a jury as dubious as cats.


Ed Sheeran People Cats Animals Buzz

(TagsToTranslate)Ed Sheeran

Source link

Tags
Photo of Admin Admin38 mins ago
0 23 1 minute read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

Monica Bellucci (59 years) cashes in on her daughters in France: “You must have …

January 14, 2024

Federal Election Commission Warns Kanye West 2024 Campaign of ‘Unauthorized Distribution’ of Funds

January 8, 2024

Austin Butler, Colum Turner on the emotional reunion

5 days ago

“Like Amber Heard, my role was underplayed”: This Aquaman 2 star is disappointed with the film with Jason Momoa – Cinema News

January 19, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button