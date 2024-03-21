10 Happiest Cities in the United States

Fremont, California, ranked as the happiest city in the United States (Getty Images)

Fremont, Californiais the happiest city in the United States, according to the most recent ranking of Wallet, among the ten cities where its residents enjoy greater well-being. Among the factors contributing to this belief showing a high percentage of households with annual incomes greater than $75,000 (80%). and low divorce and divorce rates, with only 8.9%, as well as low rates of depression.

cities of Overland Park, KansasAnd San Jose, Californiacompleted the top three positions in the list. Overland Park It was ranked second due to the lowest poverty rate in the country, at 4.2%, and one of the highest rates of participation in sports. Meanwhile, Saint Joseph It ranks third in the United States for having the longest life expectancy and the best city in the health and well-being index.

The list goes on Madison, Fourth placed Wisconsin, followed Irvine And San Francisco In California, Honolulu And Pearl City in Hawaii, Colombia in Maryland and Scottsdale In Arizona, close in the top ten.

“It’s amazing to see Honolulu jump from 33rd to sixth place and Pearl City from 55th to eighth,” Wallethub analyst Cassandra Heppe said in an interview. CNBCHighlights the impact of dedicated efforts to improve economic opportunity, community cohesion, and mental health support systems.

80% of households in Fremont enjoy incomes above $75,000 (REUTERS/David Becker)

The methodology used by Wallethub to determine this ranking compared 182 of the nation’s largest cities, analyzed across three dimensions: emotional and physical well-being, income and employment, and community and environment. Additionally, subcategories such as sports participation rate, life expectancy, poverty rate, divorce and divorce rate, and ideal climate were considered.

On the opposite side of the spectrum, the last places in the rankings were occupied by cities JacksonMississippi ranks 175th, ShreveportLouisiana at 178, and DetroitMichigan, which ranked last, ranked 182nd. on the other hand, South BurlingtonVermont stood out for having the highest levels of adequate sleep among its residents, although it also recorded the fewest hours worked.

It’s also relevant to mention that the cities with the most work hours according to Wallethub were Scottsdale, Arizona; Casper, Wyoming; and Dallas, Texas, present a diverse picture in terms of factors that contribute to well-being and happiness in different parts of the United States.