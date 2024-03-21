USA

10 Happiest Cities in the United States

Photo of Admin Admin1 hour ago
0 47 2 minutes read

Fremont, California, ranked as the happiest city in the United States (Getty Images)

Fremont, Californiais the happiest city in the United States, according to the most recent ranking of Wallet, among the ten cities where its residents enjoy greater well-being. Among the factors contributing to this belief showing a high percentage of households with annual incomes greater than $75,000 (80%). and low divorce and divorce rates, with only 8.9%, as well as low rates of depression.

cities of Overland Park, KansasAnd San Jose, Californiacompleted the top three positions in the list. Overland Park It was ranked second due to the lowest poverty rate in the country, at 4.2%, and one of the highest rates of participation in sports. Meanwhile, Saint Joseph It ranks third in the United States for having the longest life expectancy and the best city in the health and well-being index.

The list goes on Madison, Fourth placed Wisconsin, followed Irvine And San Francisco In California, Honolulu And Pearl City in Hawaii, Colombia in Maryland and Scottsdale In Arizona, close in the top ten.

“It’s amazing to see Honolulu jump from 33rd to sixth place and Pearl City from 55th to eighth,” Wallethub analyst Cassandra Heppe said in an interview. CNBCHighlights the impact of dedicated efforts to improve economic opportunity, community cohesion, and mental health support systems.

80% of households in Fremont enjoy incomes above $75,000 (REUTERS/David Becker)

The methodology used by Wallethub to determine this ranking compared 182 of the nation’s largest cities, analyzed across three dimensions: emotional and physical well-being, income and employment, and community and environment. Additionally, subcategories such as sports participation rate, life expectancy, poverty rate, divorce and divorce rate, and ideal climate were considered.

On the opposite side of the spectrum, the last places in the rankings were occupied by cities JacksonMississippi ranks 175th, ShreveportLouisiana at 178, and DetroitMichigan, which ranked last, ranked 182nd. on the other hand, South BurlingtonVermont stood out for having the highest levels of adequate sleep among its residents, although it also recorded the fewest hours worked.

It’s also relevant to mention that the cities with the most work hours according to Wallethub were Scottsdale, Arizona; Casper, Wyoming; and Dallas, Texas, present a diverse picture in terms of factors that contribute to well-being and happiness in different parts of the United States.

Source link

Photo of Admin Admin1 hour ago
0 47 2 minutes read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

Chris Christie has dropped out of the race for the Republican presidential nomination

January 10, 2024

Despite differences, Mexico and the USA must work together, AMLO says after a meeting with a Texas congressman

January 24, 2024

Forced to live with their ex-partners in the United States due to the housing crisis.

February 15, 2024

Texas has until this Wednesday to stop blocking federal access to several kilometers of the US-Mexico border.

January 18, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button