ECOWAS has also lifted sanctions against Guinea and Mali

In addition to Niger, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) announced the lifting of sanctions against Guinea, also Mali, this Sunday, February 25, in the closing dialogue of an extraordinary summit on Saturday.

The announcement comes the next day Lifting sanctions against Niger During the Regional Leaders Summit in Abuja on Saturday. All three countries – Niger, Guinea and Mali – are ruled by military regimes.

Regarding Guinea, this decision is included in the final communique of the meeting, a communique in English published this Sunday afternoon, announcing the lifting of all economic and financial sanctions affecting Guinea.

As a reminder, in September 2022, ECOWAS, meeting on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, “ Graduated Restrictions Against Guinea after the coup of September 2021.

In the words of the press release at the time, “ Assistance and financial transactions through financial institutions » of ECOWAS have been suspended. The financial assets of the members of the junta, the government and “ Transitional Institutions » immobilized, and he was forbidden to travel.

Will all these measures be lifted? For the moment, the final minutes of yesterday’s meeting do not yet provide details.