News

Destructive Hover Bombs of the Russian Army

Photo of Admin Admin56 mins ago
0 48 1 minute read

published


Video length: 2 minutes

In Ukraine, Moscow's troops use glide bombs, which cause significant damage. According to the Russian military, 60 to 80 such bombs are dropped every day.

War in Ukraine: Russian Army’s Destructive Spinning Bombs

In Ukraine, Moscow’s troops use glide bombs, which cause significant damage. According to the Russian military, 60 to 80 such bombs are dropped every day.

(France 2)

In Ukraine, Moscow’s troops use glide bombs, which cause significant damage. According to the Russian military, 60 to 80 such bombs are dropped every day.

Not a single building appears to have survived in Avdiivka (Ukraine). Many were dismantled and pulverized as, to retake the city in February, the Russian military developed a formidable weapon: the gliding bomb. Between 60 and 80 of these 1,500 kg bombs are dropped each day, according to the Russians. The bomb is not new. It is from the 1950s. But the Russian military now attaches modern guidance systems and fins that allow it to glide without propulsion.

A new tool of Russian propaganda

The damage caused by this bomb is significant, with craters up to 15 meters in diameter. These bombs have become Russia’s new propaganda tool. In images he broadcast on Thursday, March 21, the Russian defense minister visits a newly renovated factory that has doubled production of its guided bombs, and which relaunched a doubled model a month ago. Ukraine also has more precise glider bombs supplied by the United States, but in smaller quantities. Above all, the Ukrainians lack the planes to drop them.

Keywords associated with this article

Source link

Photo of Admin Admin56 mins ago
0 48 1 minute read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

New Israeli strikes in Rafah, Israeli raids in Lebanon… Updated on Saturday 10 February

February 11, 2024

direct. War in Ukraine: To European leaders, Emmanuel Macron speaks of “necessary start”.

3 weeks ago

In Germany, the AfD suffered an electoral setback after anti-right-wing demonstrations in Thuringia.

January 29, 2024

Hamas delegation knocks on the door of negotiations in Cairo

2 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button