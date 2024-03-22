Destructive Hover Bombs of the Russian Army

War in Ukraine: Russian Army’s Destructive Spinning Bombs In Ukraine, Moscow’s troops use glide bombs, which cause significant damage. According to the Russian military, 60 to 80 such bombs are dropped every day.

Not a single building appears to have survived in Avdiivka (Ukraine). Many were dismantled and pulverized as, to retake the city in February, the Russian military developed a formidable weapon: the gliding bomb. Between 60 and 80 of these 1,500 kg bombs are dropped each day, according to the Russians. The bomb is not new. It is from the 1950s. But the Russian military now attaches modern guidance systems and fins that allow it to glide without propulsion.

A new tool of Russian propaganda

The damage caused by this bomb is significant, with craters up to 15 meters in diameter. These bombs have become Russia’s new propaganda tool. In images he broadcast on Thursday, March 21, the Russian defense minister visits a newly renovated factory that has doubled production of its guided bombs, and which relaunched a doubled model a month ago. Ukraine also has more precise glider bombs supplied by the United States, but in smaller quantities. Above all, the Ukrainians lack the planes to drop them.