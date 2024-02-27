He has an erection for 18 hours after catching dengue fever in Burkina Faso

High stress situation. In Ouagadougou (Burkina Faso), a student suffering from dengue fever presented a peculiar symptom during hospitalization at the Yalgado Ouedraogo University Hospital. Against all expectations, this young 17-year-old patient actually had an erection for 18 hours, reports L’Indépendant. “An unprecedented case”, according to caregivers.

No sexual arousal

Until then, no link had ever been established between a case of dengue fever and the occurrence of priapism, which according to the site urofrance.org is defined as a “penile erection” that persists for more than four hours “outside of any sexual stimulation”. .

In a report published on the website Sciencedirect.com, doctors detailed the unprecedented case of this Burkinabe student: “For about 18 hours, he had a soft, non-painful and continuous erection, which occurred spontaneously without any sexual stimulation, without any imagination. Trauma or any triggering factor prompting the healthcare team to seek a urological opinion. »

Out of the patient forest

Then they gave reassuring news about the young man: “After 48 hours the detumescence was completely achieved without after-effects.” Hospitalized for five days, the patient was seen again by specialists three and six months after the event. He “expressed no complaints,” the report states.

As a reminder, dengue is an infectious disease. The latter is caused by a virus of the same name, which is transmitted to humans by mosquitoes. The Pasteur Institute states on its website that “the incidence of dengue fever is currently increasing significantly”, placing it among the “so-called re-emerging diseases”.