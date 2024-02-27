Health

He has an erection for 18 hours after catching dengue fever in Burkina Faso

Photo of Admin Admin31 mins ago
0 41 1 minute read

High stress situation. In Ouagadougou (Burkina Faso), a student suffering from dengue fever presented a peculiar symptom during hospitalization at the Yalgado Ouedraogo University Hospital. Against all expectations, this young 17-year-old patient actually had an erection for 18 hours, reports L’Indépendant. “An unprecedented case”, according to caregivers.

No sexual arousal

Until then, no link had ever been established between a case of dengue fever and the occurrence of priapism, which according to the site urofrance.org is defined as a “penile erection” that persists for more than four hours “outside of any sexual stimulation”. .

In a report published on the website Sciencedirect.com, doctors detailed the unprecedented case of this Burkinabe student: “For about 18 hours, he had a soft, non-painful and continuous erection, which occurred spontaneously without any sexual stimulation, without any imagination. Trauma or any triggering factor prompting the healthcare team to seek a urological opinion. »

Out of the patient forest

Then they gave reassuring news about the young man: “After 48 hours the detumescence was completely achieved without after-effects.” Hospitalized for five days, the patient was seen again by specialists three and six months after the event. He “expressed no complaints,” the report states.

As a reminder, dengue is an infectious disease. The latter is caused by a virus of the same name, which is transmitted to humans by mosquitoes. The Pasteur Institute states on its website that “the incidence of dengue fever is currently increasing significantly”, placing it among the “so-called re-emerging diseases”.

(Tags translation

Source link

Tags
Photo of Admin Admin31 mins ago
0 41 1 minute read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

Stop using cotton swabs, your ears will thank you

January 17, 2024

Motai Brotherson promotes fasting on camera and within the law

1 week ago

“Unfortunately, the diagnosis is often made at an advanced or metastatic stage”

3 weeks ago

Here is the number of cups you should drink each day

January 22, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button