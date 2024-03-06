A moving sequel that will break your heart!

Ah, the magic of video game expansion! Some barely surpass the level of the base game, but some come really close. And one of these rare pearls is incredible Undead Nightmare For the original game Red Dead Redemption.

Released in 2010 on PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360, the original game Red Dead Redemption It was praised by fans and critics. With a rating of 95 on Metacritic and a user rating of 9.0, it was named a “must-play”. And about what Undead Nightmarewhich earned a respectable 87 rating on Metacritic, an achievement for the expansion.

(Pre) Sequel Red Dead Redemption 2 2018 exceeded all expectations of its predecessor. With a more engaging story and an immersive world full of content, it’s hard for new games to compete with this standard. Red Dead Redemption 2 Therefore, developed by Rockstar Games, is a serious candidate for the title of one of the best video games of all time.

After two games of success Red Dead Redemption and its 2010 expansion, Undead NightmareIt was logical for Rockstar Games to capitalize with the release of Undead Nightmare 2, it’s not ? Unfortunately, after almost six years of publication Red Dead Redemption 2Fans are still waiting in vain for an apocalyptic zombie expansion that may never see the light of day.

Fans on Reddit discuss the expansion Undead Nightmare 2 that never saw the light of day, and one user in particular came up with a concept that broke our hearts. “I needed more of this game, of these characters, of this world, so my brain created this DLC (Undead Nightmare 2). I need to get this out of my head and share it with the world,” said Danielgamal.

This Reddit user imagines it Undead Nightmare 2 Our beloved protagonist, Arthur will provide the ultimate test for Morgan with a new system of morality that will determine the fate of his soul. It will also introduce new locations, characters, enemies and more. If Rockstar Games were ever to be released Undead Nightmare 2 (Which probably won’t happen) They should take notes from Daniilgamal.

“That sounds really cool.” hate, RDR2 There was a lot of potential for DLC but Rockstar Games likes to leave money on the table,” says Light_Guardian07. “Not one of the worst ideas I’ve seen here, I must admit.” It’s an interesting take on the original DLC and for the game’s main plot. Seems oddly more appropriate,” Danvandop42 replies. “It would be fun to join the Dutch van der Linde gang as a zombie apocalypse unfolds. I wish it existed,” suggests Theforgottensoilder.

It’s a real shame that Rockstar decided not to release the games Undead Nightmare 2, as I’m sure will be another critical and commercial success. But how is it?

Red Dead Redemption 2 Available now on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Additionally, it is backward compatible with PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.