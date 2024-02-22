Why you should not put the smartphone in rice when it is dropped in water

Contrary to popular belief, it is not recommended to keep your smartphone in a pile of rice only after drinking water. Small particles can actually enter the device and damage it. But then, what should we do to prevent the device from getting soaked, permanently out of service?

Even if some high-end smartphones claim to be waterproof (look for their IP 67 or 68 protection index), dropping your phone in water always presents a risk. And, you don’t need a packet of rice for this.

Got the idea?

After turning off your device, place it in a dry, well-ventilated area. Then you can start gently tapping it with the bottom connector, to evacuate most of the water that has infiltrated. You can also clean it with a paper towel or soft cloth, taking care not to insert any foreign material (paper, fabric) into the connector. Although it may seem obvious, never try to use a hair dryer or microwave to remove the last traces of moisture!

After about thirty minutes of rest, it’s time to plug in the charger and check if the smartphone and its charging system are working properly again. If it still doesn’t work, you have to be patient. But if nothing happens after 24 hours, the smartphone may be damaged.

