Austin Butler adapted this disturbing scene from Dune 2

The Elvis actor surprised his playing partner Stellan Skarsgård. In the truest sense of the word.

When he signed on to play Feyd-Rautha Harkonen in the second half of Dunefans ofElvis They were joking a little. Austin Butler Will it finally succeed? Losing the King’s accent For this ambitious product? Will he succeed in making people forget? Sting’s performance With David Lynch in the same role?

Now that the film has released and hit theaters, everyone agrees that the 32-year-old actor is the perfect opposite for Paul Atreides (Timothy Chalamet). Returning to his extensive preparation for the role during the blockbuster’s promotions, he details the considerable physical training he underwent for the role, which required him to fight with knives in particular, but also explains that he was able to improvise certain elements on Denis Villeneuve’s set. was , unlike Baz Luhrmann, for whom he followed “Method” And remained immersed in the singer’s skin even between takes.

Beware of spoilers : If you don’t want to know anything about this new adaptation no DuneBy Frank Herbert, read no further.

Dune 2: The video focuses on Austin Butler and his villainous character

“A kiss with Stellan Skarsgård? Oh yeah, that was awesome! He answers Access Hollywood. He’s up for everything, he’s really great… Actually, that kind of improv is really the way to know what effect you’re going to have on someone.”

The actor seems amused that his playing partner follows him for this scene which is not detailed: the exchange of kisses between the two men is meant to unsettle the audience, showing the adulterous relationship between a powerful man, Baron Vladimir Harkonnen, and his nephew. . It is also a way to show that Fayed-Routha is devoted to her uncle, but wants to stay in his place.

near DiversityStella also expressed her admiration for Austin: “I laughed so hard watching him play, because you could see how much he enjoyed playing the bad guy.”

An interview was also conducted by Los Angeles TimesButler elaborates on this role: “With Elvis, I definitely spent three years in his shoes, thinking about him day and night, living in his world the whole time. With Fayed, it was different, because I knew it wouldn’t have been good for my family and friends. (He remains in the role, editor’s note). I made a conscious decision to set limits for myself. This ultimately gave me more freedom, as I could protect everyone outside of the context of filming. That doesn’t mean it won’t affect your personal life one way or another, but I knew I would never do anything risky outside of those boundaries, and that allowed me to go ‘deep, deep.’

Denis Villeneuve affirms with humor: “When the cameras were rolling, it was like you were taken over by this character. Then as soon as they stopped, you were still 25% or 30% feed. It was enough to just be present and focus, but the set But not enough to kill anyone. , basically. (laughs)”

in FirstAustin Butler also spoke about his extraordinary experience Dune: Part Twowith special emphasis on choice Appearance of his character. Playing the bald villain was a headache, as he was not allowed to shave his head due to other movie shoots.

