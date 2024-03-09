Dua Lipa Shocks Internet Users With Her New Crazy Performance (VIDEO)

Photo Credits: YouTube Capture

Dua Lipa takes her revenge. After the worldwide success of her album “Future Nostalgia,” the singer made her big comeback last November with the single “Houdini,” which initially struggled to chart. However, its success grew rapidly, especially in France where the title was number one in radio airplay for eight consecutive weeks! The 12th most-streamed song on Spotify here, the pop anthem is also a hit in Luxembourg, Belgium, Poland, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom, and has nearly 300 million streams on Spotify. At the same time, “Dance the Night” for the “Barbie” soundtrack is becoming popular on the platform, and Dua Lipa is currently following up with another “Training Season.” Released during their performance at the Grammy Awards, the song won over fans but, again, did not meet with immediate success.

Dailymotion Player is loading…

“One of his best performances”

But the wheel is about to turn! As is often the case with Dua Lipa, it’s her live performances that fuel the reception of her songs, and “Training Season” is no exception to this rule! This weekend, the Brit Awards, a major awards ceremony in the United Kingdom, took place on stage at the O2 Arena in London. While Rae broke the record for most wins at a single ceremony with six trophies, Dua Lipa capped the evening with a stunning live performance of “Training Season.” Dressed in a leather jacket and mini-shorts, the popstar stormed the stage with her charisma and confident voice in an electric atmosphere. Joined by her army of dancers, Dua Lipa then sang in the middle of a human pyramid, creating impressive visual effects depending on the camera angle.

With her enormous energy, the singer mesmerized the audience from the first to the last second, suspended in the air thanks to her dancer-acrobatics, before offering a literally explosive finale. Logically, his performance was widely praised in the room and on social networks. ” Incredible performance “,” She had a lot of faith “,” He is a superstar “,” Artist of the Year “,” I have no words “,” One of his best performances “or” Dua never stops surpassing itself! » We can read on X (Twitter) or YouTube. In the process, “Training Season” is exploding on streaming platforms, YouTube, Shazam and iTunes (4th in the United Kingdom). Video counters of his performances in Chile, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, United Kingdom and even the United States. A hit is born!