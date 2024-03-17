PHOTOS – Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied officially divorced: A look at their love story in pictures

It is now official. After twelve years of marriage and numerous rumors of divorce and infidelity surrounding their couple, Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied have officially divorced, as the actress’ spokesperson announced in a magazine column. people, this Friday March 8. no stars black swan Reportedly filed for divorce last July. The couple then finalized the process in France last month. Recently, Natalie Portman appeared alone at several official events. She was also spotted without her wedding ring, further fueling divorce speculation.

Last February, she explained, in Vanity FairWhich she didn’t want”Contribution“For these rumours. According to a source close to the couple, the actress “Coming out of a really difficult and painful year, but he comes out stronger and finds joy in his family, friends and work.“, asserting that she was able to count on the support of her friends who “Helped her through the worst” The parents of two children, Aleph, 12 years old and Amalia, 7 years old, Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied, want most of all, making it their priority to protect them from this isolation. “To ensure a smooth transition”. “She and Ben truly love their children and strive to be the best co-parents they can be. Nothing is more important”, said the source people.

Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied met on the set of the hit film in 2009. black swan, in which the actress plays the lead role, while he is responsible for training her to perfect her role. It’s love at first sight. On February 14, 2011, the couple welcomed their first child, a boy named Aleph. Very discreetly, the following year, they married in a very private ceremony, before welcoming a little girl named Amalia in February 2017. In the meantime, the couple decided to settle in Paris before eventually returning to Los Angeles. A fresh start for Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied who have been taking on one project after another. In 2018, they decided to collaborate together again for a film Vox Lux. But, this feature film would not experience the same success as their meeting film. Unfortunately, the couple now seems to have turned the page on their story that started off so well.

