Don’t re-dry your wet iPhone in a bag of rice, advises Apple

Apple warns that drying your smartphone by immersing it in a bowl of rice can further damage the device.

Dip your wet smartphone in rice. According to Apple, this well-known technique to hope to save a laptop dropped in water turns out to be a bad idea. Apple Brand also strongly advises against opting for this technique because “Small particles of this grass can damage your device”She stresses, her endorsement page was updated earlier in the year.

The company also points out that most drying techniques are counterproductive. Do not dry out your iPhone using an external heat source (hair dryer, heating…, editor’s note) or a compressed air bomb”.Before completing it suggests: “Do not insert foreign objects into the connector, such as cotton swabs or paper towels”.

iPhones that are already waterproof

Apple takes the opportunity to point out that its devices are already waterproof and designed to resist moisture. Also, the most effective way to dry an iPhone after prolonged contact with water is to… tap it. “Keep the connector pointing downwards to drain excess fluid”The company specifies, then leave it in a dry, well-ventilated place.

The firm recommends waiting “At least 30 minutes” To try to charge the device or connect it to an accessory. “It can take up to 24 hours for moisture to disappear.”Details Apple.

If the iPhone continues to charge for a long time and, above all, a warning “Fluid Found in Lightning Connector” continues to appear, you will need to unplug the adapter cable from the outlet before plugging it back in. In case of repeated failure, its owner will be forced to contact “Technical Service”, the company concludes. Last hope before agreeing to say goodbye to your iPhone.