As the development schedule falls behind, Rockstar may push back the release date

According to Kotaku, the development of GTA 6 is said to have been delayed. Rockstar is now considering pushing back the release date of the new Grand Theft Auto opus, a decision prompted by a conflict between management and its employees over the end of teleworking.

After a decade of waiting, Rockstar Games finally announced Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) last December. On this occasion, the studio shared a short trailer which confirmed that Vice City will be the setting for this new opus. At the end of the trailer was a release window that made all fans happy: 2025. Unfortunately according to an article from Kotaku, this GTA 6 release window may be pushed back.

GTA 6 may finally release in late 2025 or even 2026

Now the GTA 6 release date is getting clear again, but not in a good way. It was Jason Schreyer of Bloomberg, a very reliable gaming source, who claimed that the game would be coming. beginning 2025. Or rather, the game’s release date was set for this date. Contrary to what he claimed, GTA 6 might come later. Much later.

Because it is not said that the developers will be able to meet this deadline. In late December, Rockstar asked its employees to return to the office and ended teleworking. The reason given by management was to avoid leaks that have plagued the development since its inception.

But according to Kotaku’s sources, GTA 6’s development has already fallen behind schedule. The real reason for this forced return to the premises would be rather than succeeding in meeting the deadline. This decision also led to conflict between Rockstar and his employees. Indeed, some employees signed 100% teleworking contracts and are now faced with an ultimatum: move or be fired.

GTA 6 developers may be suffering from a shortage

The conflict has also given rise to fears among developers, which may prove to be true. In Aftermath’s page, some employees claimed that this was just the first step before submitting them crunch This practice of pressuring employees before a game’s release in order to release on time has been criticized in the video game industry in recent years.

For now, early 2025 will still be the expected release window for GTA 6. This will mean that developers will have to work harder to make up for lost time. But the unions are already embroiled in an affair between management and its employees, and morale and motivation are no longer in Scottish studios. All these do not bode well: Release later in 2025 Now considered, as wellExit in 2026 as a last resort.