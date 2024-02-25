Investing in a quality swimming pool enclosure: How much is it really worth?

A swimming pool is an essential element for home owners looking for comfort and relaxation. However, it is necessary to ensure its security to guarantee its durability and the safety of users. Swimming pool enclosures present an ideal solution, but what budget should you allocate for a quality model? Prices vary based on several parameters including materials used, dimensions and features offered. For advice and a reliable answer, don’t hesitate to call a professional in the field.

Different models of swimming pool shelters

Before discussing prices, it is worth briefly introducing the main models of swimming pool enclosures available in the market. Each type of shelter has its advantages and disadvantages, thus influencing the overall cost of the installation..

Low shelter

This discreet and compact model provides a harmonious integration into the landscape. On the other hand, it does not allow you to stand inside and therefore remains mainly dedicated to the protection of swimming pools. To learn more, here are the prices of additional flat motorized swimming pool enclosures.

High shelter

Offering additional living space around the swimming pool, raised enclosures are larger and often require planning permission. Yet it guarantees superior comfort for bathers and better protection of the installations.

Mid-height shelter

A compromise between low shelter and high shelter, this model is perfect for owners wishing to enjoy their swimming pool in all seasons without sacrificing garden aesthetics.

Materials Used: A determining factor in the cost of a swimming pool enclosure

The choice of material greatly influences the total cost of a swimming pool enclosure. Several criteria should be taken into account: resistance, aesthetics and also the required maintenance. Here are some examples of content commonly offered by professionals:

Polycarbonate: Light, impact and UV resistant, also economical. However, its thermal insulation is limited.

Tempered glass: Very strong and provides excellent transparency, although it is more expensive and weighs more.

Aluminum: A stainless material, it ensures both lightness and strength. Its price varies depending on the quality of treatment and finish.

Wood: To provide a natural and warm touch, it requires regular maintenance and can quickly increase the overall budget of the installation.

Shelter size and dimensions: Direct impact on budget

As mentioned earlier, the size of a swimming pool enclosure is a determining factor in its cost. A low shelter will generally be less expensive than a medium-high or high shelter, due to the smaller surface area to cover and therefore less material used.. In addition, the exact dimensions of the enclosure also influence its cost, as additional investments will be required to adapt a tailor-made model or a large swimming pool.

Features and options offered by swimming pool enclosures

To guarantee the best user experience, many manufacturers offer swimming pool enclosures equipped with various features and options aimed at improving the daily life of owners. Among them:

Motorization: allowing easy handling of the shelter, it is especially recommended for large models. Its price varies depending on the technology used and the performance offered.

Heating system: By making it possible to maintain a pleasant water temperature throughout the year, it nevertheless significantly increases the overall budget.

Security accessories: alarms, presence detectors, protective barriers… all the necessary devices to prevent incidents, but which can also eat up the budget allocated for the installation of the swimming pool enclosure.

What budget should you plan for a quality swimming pool enclosure?

Now that the various factors influencing the cost of a swimming pool enclosure have been introduced, it is possible to give a budget range as an indication. For a low polycarbonate shelter, count between 3,000 and 7,000 euros; From 6,000 to 15,000 euros for the mid-height aluminum model; And more than 20,000 euros for a high shelter equipped with numerous options and made from noble materials such as wood or tempered glass.

These amounts are provided for informational purposes only, and since each project is unique, do not hesitate to consult a professional to obtain an accurate price based on your needs and desires. Also remember to check for any financial assistance that may be granted for this type of installation, such as tax credits or VAT reductions.

